The NFL and 2K announced an agreement on Tuesday that would allow the video game editor to create "multiple soccer games,quot; in the near future.

%MINIFYHTMLa2220a4d29a9a74a9942b7953eca957711% %MINIFYHTMLa2220a4d29a9a74a9942b7953eca957712%

The announcement was received with praise online as the previous 2K football game "ESPN NFL 2K5,quot; (released in 2004) was a fan favorite. The game was the last major 2K soccer pitch before EA Sports signed an exclusive agreement with the NFL. But game fans should lower expectations, because you should not expect a continuation of the 2K series.

In announcing the agreement, the NFL and 2K used a specific language on what kind of game to expect by saying, "The games will be football game experiences without simulation." 2K President David Ismailer added. "We are delighted to return to business with the NFL in an association that will encompass multiple video games focused on fun, accessible and social experiences."

Several hours after the announcement of the NFL and 2K, EA Sports responded with a statement of its own.

EA Sports is the exclusive editor of the NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and the NFLPA remains unchanged. Our agreements have always allowed the non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on several platforms. Our commitment to NFL fans, covering almost 30 years, has never been stronger, and we are still having our best year. Madden NFL 20 is the franchise's most successful game, and new modes like Superstar KO and our Madden NFL electronic sports broadcasts are increasing fan base. We will take advantage of that momentum with more new and different experiences, on more platforms and with new ways of playing, in the coming years.

In other words, don't expect 2K games to be direct competitors of "Madden."

MORE: The XFL is in & # 39; Madden 20 & # 39; thanks to a dedicated team that made it possible

Since 2K really didn't reveal any details about what they plan to develop, we really can't say what the games will be. But based on the statements, we know what the games are it will not be. They will not be new versions of the previous 2K series, because EA Sports has exclusive rights for soccer simulation.

As for what football means without simulation, there is no explicit definition, but think of the line of arcade-style games like "NFL Blitz,quot; or "NFL Street." Even that, however, could be stretching it. As Polygon points out, the announcement only says that 2K reached an agreement with the NFL.

This means that the agreement only covers the names, logos and associated elements for the league and its 32 teams. To add players (names, images, similarity), as "Madden,quot; does, 2K would need to sign a separate agreement with the NFLPA. It is not clear if 2K has done so at this time.

In 2007, 2K found a sort of escape with the NFLPA by launching "All-Pro Football 2K8,quot;. In that game, 2K secured the rights of 240 retired NFL players to use their image in a throwback game with John Elway, Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders on the cover. However, in that game, 2K had no NFL rights, so the developers were somewhat limited in what they could produce.

Polygon also reports that "the existing EA agreement (with the NFL) will expire at the end of the 2021 NFL season." Then, perhaps reviving a partnership with 2K could generate some competition between video games in the future, although within a few years.

The announcement indicated that the 2K projects "are in early development and will be launched from the 2021 calendar year, during the 2022 fiscal year of Take-Two."