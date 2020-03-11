News from the "presumed positive,quot; patient COVID-19 closes Ursuline Academy of Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Hours after an entire North Texas school district closed due to coronavirus concerns, the administrators of the Dallas Ursuline Academy announced the cancellation of classes.

In a statement on social media, officials said they were taking the measure as a precaution after "a member of our extended school community is presumed positive for COVID-19."

%MINIFYHTML290a2e7fd9214f00f9e38b5603d000b811% %MINIFYHTML290a2e7fd9214f00f9e38b5603d000b812%

While the high school for girls at the Catholic University is closed, officials say the campus "will undergo thorough cleaning."

All sporting events scheduled for today at school have also been canceled.

Administrators said updates will be provided regarding the closure of the school as more information becomes available. So far, it has not been indicated how long the campus will remain closed.