NeNe Leakes has a message for ladies like her that "they have no friends,quot;

NeNe Leakes posted a message for women entrepreneurs, like her, who "have no friends." Announced a new Ladies of Success event scheduled for April.

Hopefully the whole global coronavirus problem doesn't cause NeNe to postpone this. Anyway, look at his message below.

‘Hello enterprising ladies! If you're like me and you don't have friends, Ladies Of Success #LOS will organize a weekend for girls from April 17 to 19 in Atlanta, Georgia. If you are a professional woman who would like to make friends and business partners. , join our CIRCLE of successful entrepreneurial women with like-minded ideas that are enterprising, inspiring and love to connect with other professional women, & # 39; NeNe began publishing.

She continued and told her followers: 'Send information about yourself and your business to (protected email) As women entrepreneurs, we need a support system for women who are willing to help her level up, expand her personal network and professionally! Also, visit ladiesofsuccessmiami.com Frequently Asked Questions: (1) Yes, there is a registration fee to be a regular member in the circle (2) Yes, you must be selected to join (3) Yes, you can live anywhere (4) Yes, we hold a conference every year in Miami, Florida.

People criticized NeNe for his message and told him that they thought Wendy Williams and Marlo Hampton were her friends.

Someone said: ‘Nene is so damn bleak. The way my little level is set … I'm here for it. "

A follower posted this: "The first sentence of the caption exhausted me," and someone else said, "I thought Marlo was your friend?" What happened to Wendy? "

One commenter posted this: ‘What about Wendy n Marlo? They are not your good friends. "

Another follower wrote: "Beautiful, intelligent and for my kind of woman, and she is roasting people the best she wants beautiful."

Someone else said: "@neneleakes you should make money with this as,quot; The threat without friends "or,quot; FriendlessLeakes ", something like this on the shirts would be DOPE !!!!!"

