NeNe Leakes calls her husband, Gregg escapes his rider

NeNe Leakes made many of his fans happy with a recent photo in which he is next to Gregg Leakes. He called the husband his "rider,quot; and fans are really happy to know that everything is fine in their partner.

NeNe and Gregg had a pretty bad time in 2019, but they managed to stay together, and most importantly, Gregg managed to be cancer-free, which is a great achievement.

Anyway, look at the NeNe photo below.

Someone told the RHOA star: ‘Now go and prepare a podcast because your voice was made to listen too. You made me talk about mockery. I enjoyed every moment. #TeamNeNe. "

A follower said: ‘Yasssss !! Let these people talk as long as they know what they got, that's all that matters! "And someone else posted this:" Now that's your friend in many ways. "

A fan published: ‘Gregg and Nene Leakes. . . #RideorDie "and another follower posted this:" The Ride or Die couple "

Someone else said: ‘@neneleakes You are very blessed that this boy loves you with all your heart ❤️ Blessed to both of you 😊’

A follower said: ‘Until the wheels fall and jump out of hand lol, they are the best hunni. Glad to see Greg keep pushing. I love his jacket. "

Another follower said: ‘It's still you. You are fabulous God bless you and yours. "

Someone else wrote: Greg Man Greg is cleaner than the health board hahaha. When are they going to make a male line to join Swagg? Greg and those moccasins need a 👏🏾 lol ’scenario, and someone else posted this:‘ Queen, you should organize a Family Fish Fry and "Friends,quot; for Good Friday! hahaha "Go live if you do, Chile!"

A follower wrote: "I don't understand why people can't understand that you married an older man who had money and took the family and now you're carrying the family because Gregg retired and I will." this is YOUR husband ❗ ’

Previously NeNe was criticized after saying she has no friends.



