Negative Celine Dion tests for coronaviruses after common cold symptoms

Some of Céline DionWorld tour dates will not continue.

On Tuesday night, the superstar announced that two of her upcoming shows in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh will be postponed until November, since the singer has caught a cold.

"We regret to inform you that due to a cold, Celine Dion will postpone two presentations of its COURAGE WORLD TOUR scheduled this week in Washington, DC and Pittsburgh, PA. The dates of the show are rescheduled as follows: Wednesday, March 11 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena it has been rescheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020. On Friday, March 13 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020, "the announcement said. Attendees are advised to keep their original tickets for use on rescheduled dates.

With the spread of the deadly coronavirus throughout the world, Dion also underwent tests for the disease.