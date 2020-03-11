Negative Celine Dion tests for coronaviruses after common cold symptoms

Some of Céline DionWorld tour dates will not continue.
On Tuesday night, the superstar announced that two of her upcoming shows in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh will be postponed until November, since the singer has caught a cold.
"We regret to inform you that due to a cold, Celine Dion will postpone two presentations of its COURAGE WORLD TOUR scheduled this week in Washington, DC and Pittsburgh, PA. The dates of the show are rescheduled as follows: Wednesday, March 11 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena it has been rescheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020. On Friday, March 13 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020, "the announcement said. Attendees are advised to keep their original tickets for use on rescheduled dates.
With the spread of the deadly coronavirus throughout the world, Dion also underwent tests for the disease.
"On Monday night, one day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began to feel the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted until Tuesday, and her doctors ordered her to rest during the next 5-7 days. After analyzing it, doctors concluded that their virus was not related to COVID-19, "the statement said.
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
According to the CDC, coronavirus symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
"I'm sorry to disappoint my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh … I hope everyone understands," Dion said.
Presentations for the Courage World Tour are expected to resume on March 24 in Denver. The 51-year-old world-famous artist began the tour in September 2019 in Canada and was scheduled to finish in London exactly one year later, on September 18.
