Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg reportedly hospitalized after looking ill in-game

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was hospitalized after the Cornhuskers' Big Ten Tournament game against Indiana on Wednesday, for multiple reports. He left the game four minutes before the final buzzer in an 89-64 loss.

Hoiberg was also seen visibly ill on the bench during regulation.

Fred Hoiberg, who is training the game while battling an illness, has just left the court with several minutes remaining in the game. I hope you are good. pic.twitter.com/hBwjl9dQ31 – Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 12, 2020

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES:

According to a report by NBC Sports reporter Rob Dauster, "there is concern,quot; that the Nebraska team will need to be quarantined. March Madness reporter Andy Katz reported that the team did not leave Bankers Life Arena after the game.

The Nebraska men's basketball team will not leave Bankers Life Arena. They brought their food out of the locker room. They are not allowing people to return to the area now. I just got back to the area here and was told that no one from Nebraska will be available. – Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 12, 2020

The Big Ten, in response to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), announced Wednesday that it would strictly limit access to the remaining games of the conference tournament starting Thursday. The NCAA Tournament and the NIT will also restrict tournaments in a similar way.

The news of Hoiberg's hospitalization comes after the NBA announced that he would suspend his season indefinitely after a player, allegedly the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19.