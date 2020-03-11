NCAA Printable Support – Free Support, Downloadable Blank 2020 March Madness

%MINIFYHTML06bf793e042da6e24388cd9de197632d11% %MINIFYHTML06bf793e042da6e24388cd9de197632d12%

The NCAA 2020 Tournament is finally here, and what fun is March Madness without a parenthesis?

Fortunately, you have come to the right place. Sporting News has every kind of college basketball fan covered with our NCAA Tournament 2020 stand in printable PDF format, complete with the full field of 68. Download it, print it, fill it out, talk to your coworkers.

This year's tournament schedule begins with the First Four on March 17 in Dayton, Ohio. Big Dance intensifies with the first and second round from March 19 to 22 and concludes with the Final Four and the national championship games from April 4 to 6 in Atlanta.

In addition to the printable media below, you'll also find tips and tools to help you complete it, including picks and reviews from SN's expert writers.

2020 Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket

Download the printable NCAA tournament bracket from Sporting News (PDF) by clicking the image above. The bracket is blank for now, but will be updated shortly after the March Madness selection committee releases the 68-team field on Sunday, March 15.

March Madness support tips from SN experts

Then you have printed a bracket. Do you need a hand to fill it? Sporting News' college basketball expert staff will complete their own brackets on Selection Sunday, sharing the method for their madness. In the meantime, here is a list of tools you can use to win your group of offices.

The last SN field of 68 projections: Ryan Fagan of Sporting News predicts the entire group for March Madness, including Seeds # 1, Top Four and more.

A Idiot's Guide to Completing Your NCAA Support: It may seem like obvious advice, but we are here to remind you what not to do.

NET 101 Ratings: This is what you need to know about the metric the NCAA Selection Committee uses to choose the 68 field.

Play the odds by choosing Final Four, national champions: Don't be cute. Your Final Four should include a lot of chalk.

Calendar and results of the madness of March 2020

The NCAA 2020 Tournament begins March 17-18 with the first four games in Dayton, Ohio. The first and second rounds will take place at eight different sites from March 19 to 22, followed by Sweet 16 (March 26 and 27) and Elite Eight (March 28 and 29) a week later. This year's Final Four, held in Atlanta, will take place from April 4-6.

Round Site dates First four Dayton, Ohio March 17-18 First / second round Albany, N.Y. March 19 and 21 First / second round Spokane, Wa. March 19 and 21 First / second round St. Louis March 19 and 21 First / second round Tampa Florida March 19 and 21 First / second round Greensboro, N.C. March 20 and 22 First / second round Omaha, Neb. March 20 and 22 First / second round Sacramento, California March 20 and 22 First / second round Cleveland March 20 and 22 Southern regional Houston March 27 and 29 West regional the Angels March 26 and 28 Eastern Regional NY March 27 and 29 Midwest Regional Indianapolis March 26 and 28 The last four Atlanta April 4 National Championship Atlanta 6 of April

