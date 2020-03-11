NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night games due to Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (Up News Info SF) – The National Basketball Association on Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after Golden State Warriors became the first major sports team in the United States to exclude fans from the team arena during home games after San Francisco officials announced they would ban meetings of over 1,000 people over the next two weeks.

The NBA announcement indicated that the league "would use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with respect to the coronavirus pandemic."

The NBA also announced Wednesday night that a player at the Utah Jazz allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported just before the start of the Wednesday night game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Authorities announced shortly before the scheduled start that the game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The previous Wednesday, Warriors President Rick Welts, who had a morning meeting with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, said he was in contact with the league headquarters and believed that a more expansive announcement could be possible. There was a league-wide call on Wednesday afternoon.

"The NBA agreed that the best way for us to move forward was to play the game tomorrow night without fans," he said. "That is what we are planning to do. There is a call with the 30 teams this afternoon where the league will hold a discussion on the way forward for our season. San Francisco is the first domino to fall here. I think there is a lot of speculation. that other cities will see what San Francisco is doing and that we could have other NBA cities affected in the way we are in the not too distant future. "

"It is a developing story, we don't know how it will end."

The suspension of the game will be until further notice. The league has not announced any plans beyond suspension of play.