NBA suspension season due to coronavirus concerns

MIAMI (AP) – The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice,quot; after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a move that occurred just hours after most owners League players will lean towards games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no game, at least for the moment. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the test.

"The NBA is suspending play after the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice," the league said in a statement sent shortly after 9:30 p.m. EDT. "The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with respect to the coronavirus pandemic."

The test result, the NBA said, was reported shortly before the scheduled schedule for Utah's game in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night was suspended. The players were on the floor to warm up and the notices were a step away when they were told to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans said the game was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Those circumstances were the worst-case scenario in the league for now: a player with a positive result. A second person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity said the league expects the shutdown to last a minimum of two weeks, but warned that the deadline is very fluid.

"It is a very serious moment right now," said Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. "I think the league moved adequately and prudently and we will all have to monitor the situation and see where it goes from here."

The Jazz released a statement saying a player, who did not identify Gobert, tested negative for the flu, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection Wednesday. That player's symptoms decreased as the day progressed, but the decision to evaluate COVID-19 was made anyway. That test returned with a preliminary positive result.

"The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City," said Jazz, adding that the updates would come as appropriate.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, which declared a pandemic on Wednesday, people with minor illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

It has been a worldwide problem for several weeks. And now, it has come to the NBA.

"This is crazy," Cleveland forward Tristan Thompson said on Twitter.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, speaking before his team's game in Miami, said, "These are scary times."

Times of rapid evolution, too. Around 7 p.m., a person with knowledge of the situation told AP that the owners, who met by conference call on Wednesday, strongly supported a plan to play in empty arenas in the short term.

About an hour later, the Thunder-Jazz game stopped before the start of the match. And around 90 minutes after that, the season was suspended, effective when the last whistle was on Wednesday night.

That came even earlier than planned: The last game on the six-game blackboard of the night, New Orleans in Sacramento, was also suspended because one of the referees assigned to work on that Pelicans-Kings game, Courtney Kirkland, worked on Utah. Monday.

"The game was canceled as a precaution," said the NBA.

There are 259 games left, about 21% of the schedule, to play this season, and no one knows if or when things will resume.

"We believe in league leadership," said Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

The closure is the last major development in a season filled with indescribably difficult challenges. The league lost up to $ 400 million in revenue after a rift with China began in October, when Houston CEO Daryl Morey tweeted the support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died in January, the same month that future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

And now, a pandemic, which could also cost the league hundreds of millions in lost revenue, depending on how long it lasts.

"As we have said from the beginning, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners is our top priority and therefore we fully support the NBA's decision to postpone the games," said the Orlando CEO. Magic, Alex Martins. "We will continue to connect with the league and with local, state and federal health experts as we closely monitor this public health crisis."

The NBA's move toward empty arenas in the short term came the same day that the NCAA announced that the Division I men's and women's tournaments would be played without fans, except for a few family members, allowed to look inside.

"People are clearly taking the steps they feel they need to take for safety," said Heat guard Duncan Robinson, who played in the Division I and Division III national championship games during his college days at Michigan and Williams. .

Robinson added, "but at the same time the NBA has to protect its league players and fans."

Things were trending towards games in empty arenas for some time, and it was very clear Wednesday morning when the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a Congressional committee that he would recommend that the NBA not allow fans in games in response to the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was responding to a question asked by Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Wisconsin, "Is the NBA underestimating or is the Ivy League exaggerating?" Grothman was referring to how the Ivy League recently canceled its basketball tournaments, rather than having them without fans or maintaining the status quo.

"We recommend that there be no large crowds," Fauci said. "If that means having no people in the audience when the NBA plays, then so be it. But as a public health official, anything that has crowds is something that would risk spreading. ”

It was then that the concern was about crowds and contention.

At the close of business on Wednesday in the NBA, the concern was much more.

"This is surreal," said Borrego. “This is the reality for us now. He is no longer alone on television somewhere. This is now at home. "

