NBA suspends season after Wednesday night games over concerns about coronavirus, NHL "Assessing options,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The NBA announced that it would suspend play after games scheduled for Wednesday night until further notice about coronavirus concerns.

The announcement came after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested coronavirus.

According to the league, the test result was reported shortly before the start of the Wednesday night game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Chesapeake energy area. The league said the player was not present in the arena and that the game was canceled.

The NBA said it "would use this pause to determine next steps to move forward on the coronavirus pandemic."

The NHL said in a statement Wednesday night that it was still consulting with medical experts and was "evaluating options," after the NBA announcement.

The statement said the NHL was expected to have more updates on Thursday.