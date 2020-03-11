NBA suspends season after Utah jazz player returns positive preliminary results for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The NBA announced that a player at the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and the league will suspend the season indefinitely.

A source tells the AP center that Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly before the start of the Wednesday night game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

At that time, the game was canceled, the NBA said in a statement. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA went on to explain that it is suspending play after the conclusion of the game schedule on Wednesday night until further notice.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explained to ESPN his reaction to the news.

"This is Crazy. This can't be true … It seemed more out of a movie than reality," Cuban said.

The NBA will use this break to determine next steps to move forward regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Jazz outfitter Emmanuel Mudiay was also being evaluated by COVID-19.

Mudiay played high school basketball at Grace Preparatory in Arlington and Prime Prep In Dallas.