NBA suspends season after Utah jazz player returns positive preliminary results for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>NBA suspends season after Utah jazz player returns positive preliminary results for COVID-19 - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – The NBA announced that a player at the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and the league will suspend the season indefinitely.

A source tells the AP center that Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert speaks to the media during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game – Media and Practice Day at Wintrust Arena on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

%MINIFYHTML7b97e59b7914fade44637c41fe0d067111%%MINIFYHTML7b97e59b7914fade44637c41fe0d067112%

The test result was reported shortly before the start of the Wednesday night game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

At that time, the game was canceled, the NBA said in a statement. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA went on to explain that it is suspending play after the conclusion of the game schedule on Wednesday night until further notice.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explained to ESPN his reaction to the news.

"This is Crazy. This can't be true … It seemed more out of a movie than reality," Cuban said.

The NBA will use this break to determine next steps to move forward regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

READ THE LATEST FROM Up News Info SPORTS HERE

Jazz outfitter Emmanuel Mudiay was also being evaluated by COVID-19.

Mudiay played high school basketball at Grace Preparatory in Arlington and Prime Prep In Dallas.

Emmanuel Mudiay # 8 of the Utah Jazz in action during an opening night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett / Getty Images)

%MINIFYHTML7b97e59b7914fade44637c41fe0d067113%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here