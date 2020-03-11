NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

Fans can say goodbye to March Madness … and the rest of the basketball season, for that matter.
On Wednesday night, the NBA announced that it would suspend its 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.
"The NBA announced that a player at the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19," a league statement said, which was shared with E! News. "The test result was reported shortly before the start of tonight's game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena."
"At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena," the statement continued. "The NBA is suspending play after the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice."
At this time, the NBA said it plans to use "this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with regard to the coronavirus pandemic."
At this time, the league has not revealed the identity of the player who tested positive for coronavirus.
In light of this news, many speculate that other sports leagues will follow in the NBA's footsteps. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.
The sports world is not the only scenario affected by the coronavirus. Lately, many Hollywood and entertainment projects have been affected by the outbreak.
Earlier today it was revealed that Riverdale Y Survivor had closed production. The Kids & # 39; Choice Awards announced that he would postpone his event, while the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards canceled his ceremony entirely.
Additionally, many morning shows have refrained from having a live audience in the studio. The Wendy Williams show, See what happens live with Andy Cohen, the Today is the show and many others have implemented that policy.
To stay up to date on how the coronavirus is affecting the entertainment and celebrity world, you can read all about it, here!