NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

Fans can say goodbye to March Madness … and the rest of the basketball season, for that matter.

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced that it would suspend its 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

%MINIFYHTML83fa390e953b0d4eb41117c5f7996d4711% %MINIFYHTML83fa390e953b0d4eb41117c5f7996d4712%

"The NBA announced that a player at the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19," a league statement said, which was shared with E! News. "The test result was reported shortly before the start of tonight's game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena."

"At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena," the statement continued. "The NBA is suspending play after the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice."

At this time, the NBA said it plans to use "this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

At this time, the league has not revealed the identity of the player who tested positive for coronavirus.