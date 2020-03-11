NBA classification: classification scenarios, breakdown of the final places in the 2020 playoffs

Get ready, basketball fans. The 2020 NBA playoffs are almost here.
In the last leg of the regular season, there is not much mystery about which teams will reach the postseason. Except for a big losing streak by the Nets or Magic, the Eastern Conference has its eight participants. The seven best teams in the Western Conference should win playoff positions soon, but the race for last place could be reduced to some key games in late March and early April.
There should still be some drama with the seeds in flux and the contestants fighting for the playoff position. A good confrontation could be the difference between crossing the first round or facing elimination earlier than expected.
Here is a snapshot of the current image of the NBA playoffs, including qualifying and possible clashes for each conference.
Classification of the NBA 2020: Eastern Conference
Here are the last positions for the Eastern Conference (last update: March 11)
|Seed
|Equipment
|Record
|Lap games
|one)
|Bucks *
|53-12
|–
|two)
|Raptors *
|46-18
|6.5
|3)
|Celtics *
|43-21
|9.5
|4)
|Hot
|41-23
|11.5
|5)
|Pacers
|39-26
|14
|6)
|76ers
|38-26
|14.5
|7)
|Nets
|30-34
|22.5
|8)
|Magic
|30-35
|2. 3
|–
|Magicians
|24-40
|28.5
|–
|Hornets
|22-42
|30.5
|–
|Bulls
|22-43
|31
|–
|Knicks
|20-45
|33
|–
|Pistons
|20-45
|33
|–
|Hawks
|20-46
|33.5
|–
|Gentlemen
|19-46
|3. 4
* secured playoff mooring
Classification of the NBA 2020: Western Conference
Here are the latest classifications of the Western Conference (last update: March 11)
|Seed
|Equipment
|Record
|Lap games
|one)
|Lakers *
|49-14
|–
|two)
|Scissors
|44-20
|5.5
|3)
|Nuggets
|43-21
|6.5
|4)
|Jazz
|41-23
|8.5
|5)
|Thunder
|40-24
|9.5
|6)
|Rocket
|40-24
|9.5
|7)
|Mavericks
|39-27
|11.5
|8)
|Grizzlies
|32-33
|18 years
|–
|Trail Blazers
|29-37
|21.5
|–
|Pelicans
|28-36
|21.5
|–
|Kings
|28-36
|21.5
|–
|Spurs
|27-36
|22
|–
|Suns
|26-39
|24
|–
|Timber Wolves
|19-45
|30.5
* secured playoff mooring
Eliminated from playoff contest: Warriors
(Note: full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found HERE.)
NBA 2020 playoff clashes
This is what the first round of NBA playoff matches would be if the regular season ended today.
Eastern Conference
(1) Dollars vs. (8) Magic
(2) Raptors vs. (7) Networks
(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers
(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers
Western conference
(1) Lakers vs. (8) Grizzlies
(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks
(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Rockets
(4) Jazz vs. (5) Thunder
NBA playoff photo: planting breakdown
(Remaining force of the schedule through Tankathon and probability of playoffs through FiveThirtyEight)
Eastern Conference
1. Bucks
Games remaining: 17
Resistance of the schedule: .502
Playoff probability: in
2. Raptors
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .512
Playoff probability: in
3. Celtics
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .494
Playoff probability: in
4. Heat
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .484
Playoff probability: 99 percent
5. Pacers
Games remaining: 17
Resistance of the schedule: .503
Playoff probability: 99 percent
6. 76ers
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .450
Playoff probability: 99 percent
7. Networks
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .507
Playoff probability: 98 percent
8. magic
Games remaining: 17
Remaining calendar resistance: .467
Playoff probability: 99 percent
Still at stake: Wizards (two percent)
Western conference
1. Lakers
Remaining games: 19
Remaining calendar resistance: .471
Playoff probability: in
2. Clippers
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .465
Playoff probability: 99 percent
3. Nuggets
Remaining games: 18
Remaining calendar resistance: .537
Playoff probability: 99 percent
4. Jazz
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .515
Playoff probability: 99 percent
5. Thunder
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .501
Playoff probability: 99 percent
6. rockets
Remaining games: 18
Resistance of the schedule: .492
Playoff probability: 99 percent
7. Mavericks
Remaining games: 16
Remaining calendar resistance: .537
Playoff probability: 99 percent
8. Grizzlies
Games remaining: 17
Resistance of the schedule: .575
Playoff probability: 14 percent
Still at stake: Pelicans (62 percent), Trail Blazers (13 percent), Kings (nine percent), Spurs (two percent)