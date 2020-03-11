NBA classification: classification scenarios, breakdown of the final places in the 2020 playoffs

Get ready, basketball fans. The 2020 NBA playoffs are almost here.

In the last leg of the regular season, there is not much mystery about which teams will reach the postseason. Except for a big losing streak by the Nets or Magic, the Eastern Conference has its eight participants. The seven best teams in the Western Conference should win playoff positions soon, but the race for last place could be reduced to some key games in late March and early April.

There should still be some drama with the seeds in flux and the contestants fighting for the playoff position. A good confrontation could be the difference between crossing the first round or facing elimination earlier than expected.

Here is a snapshot of the current image of the NBA playoffs, including qualifying and possible clashes for each conference.

Classification of the NBA 2020: Eastern Conference

Here are the last positions for the Eastern Conference (last update: March 11)

Seed Equipment Record Lap games one) Bucks * 53-12 – two) Raptors * 46-18 6.5 3) Celtics * 43-21 9.5 4) Hot 41-23 11.5 5) Pacers 39-26 14 6) 76ers 38-26 14.5 7) Nets 30-34 22.5 8) Magic 30-35 2. 3 – Magicians 24-40 28.5 – Hornets 22-42 30.5 – Bulls 22-43 31 – Knicks 20-45 33 – Pistons 20-45 33 – Hawks 20-46 33.5 – Gentlemen 19-46 3. 4

* secured playoff mooring

Classification of the NBA 2020: Western Conference

Here are the latest classifications of the Western Conference (last update: March 11)

Seed Equipment Record Lap games one) Lakers * 49-14 – two) Scissors 44-20 5.5 3) Nuggets 43-21 6.5 4) Jazz 41-23 8.5 5) Thunder 40-24 9.5 6) Rocket 40-24 9.5 7) Mavericks 39-27 11.5 8) Grizzlies 32-33 18 years – Trail Blazers 29-37 21.5 – Pelicans 28-36 21.5 – Kings 28-36 21.5 – Spurs 27-36 22 – Suns 26-39 24 – Timber Wolves 19-45 30.5

* secured playoff mooring

Eliminated from playoff contest: Warriors

(Note: full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found HERE.)

NBA 2020 playoff clashes

This is what the first round of NBA playoff matches would be if the regular season ended today.

Eastern Conference

(1) Dollars vs. (8) Magic

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Networks

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers

Western conference

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Grizzlies

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Rockets

(4) Jazz vs. (5) Thunder

NBA playoff photo: planting breakdown

(Remaining force of the schedule through Tankathon and probability of playoffs through FiveThirtyEight)

Eastern Conference

1. Bucks

Games remaining: 17

Resistance of the schedule: .502

Playoff probability: in

2. Raptors

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .512

Playoff probability: in

3. Celtics

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .494

Playoff probability: in

4. Heat

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .484

Playoff probability: 99 percent

5. Pacers

Games remaining: 17

Resistance of the schedule: .503

Playoff probability: 99 percent

6. 76ers

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .450

Playoff probability: 99 percent

7. Networks

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .507

Playoff probability: 98 percent

8. magic

Games remaining: 17

Remaining calendar resistance: .467

Playoff probability: 99 percent

Still at stake: Wizards (two percent)

Western conference

1. Lakers

Remaining games: 19

Remaining calendar resistance: .471

Playoff probability: in

2. Clippers

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .465

Playoff probability: 99 percent

3. Nuggets

Remaining games: 18

Remaining calendar resistance: .537

Playoff probability: 99 percent

4. Jazz

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .515

Playoff probability: 99 percent

5. Thunder

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .501

Playoff probability: 99 percent

6. rockets

Remaining games: 18

Resistance of the schedule: .492

Playoff probability: 99 percent

7. Mavericks

Remaining games: 16

Remaining calendar resistance: .537

Playoff probability: 99 percent

8. Grizzlies

Games remaining: 17

Resistance of the schedule: .575

Playoff probability: 14 percent

Still at stake: Pelicans (62 percent), Trail Blazers (13 percent), Kings (nine percent), Spurs (two percent)