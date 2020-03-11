Nathan MacKinnon injury update: Avalanche star will miss 1-2 weeks with lower body injuries

The Colorado avalanche is battling for first place in the NHL Western Conference, but they will have to do so without the services of their top scorer for the upcoming games.

Nathan MacKinnon will miss 1-2 weeks with a lower body injury, the team announced Wednesday. MacKinnon, a top contender for the Hart Trophy, suffered an unspecified injury Monday during Colorado's 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, playing just 11:37 of that game.

The 24-year-old center underwent an MRI on Tuesday that showed no signs of serious injury, according to Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now. Despite the relatively positive outlook, the Avs will still have to cope without the prolific pivot for a while.

MacKinnon hasn't missed a game so far this season, which Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said may have played a factor in sidestepping the team's most reliable scoring threat.

"I don't think it was an incident. I just think he went out to play and didn't feel great at some point during the first period and decided to quit," Bednar said Tuesday on Altitude 92.5 FM, as quoted by The Athletic. "We have a lot of guys who are fighting those little injuries right now. It is that time of year. You look at the schedule and the number of games we're playing and we've been trying to give them as much rest as possible and we only have game days and free days in between. This is how we feel we have to run here, especially with all the injuries we have. "

MacKinnon joins an injury list that belies how well Avalanche has done this season. The team is currently missing Nazem Kadri (lower body), Matt Calvert (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (upper body) and Andre Burakovsky (lower body / part upper body), though expecting rookie sensation Cale Makar (upper body) will return to the lineup on Wednesday after missing five games.

The Avalanche entered Wednesday wrapped up in a fight with the St. Louis Blues for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference. St. Louis is two points from Colorado, but the Avs have a game in hand and the tiebreaker.

However, losing MacKinnon's considerable production could hinder the Avalanche's ability to catch them; He has 93 points (35 goals, 58 assists) in 69 games this season, nearly double the next best player (Makar) on the Avs' scoring list.

Colorado will play every other day for the rest of March, which means MacKinnon will miss seven games if he's gone for the full two weeks.