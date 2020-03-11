NASA employee tests positive for coronavirus, causing blockage – BGR

A NASA employee at the Ames Research Center in California tested positive for coronavirus.

NASA has issued a mandatory work from home policy for all employees of the facility.

The space agency will continue to monitor employees for symptoms to track the possible spread of the infection.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

With new coronavirus cases popping up worrying regularly across the United States, it was actually only a matter of time before someone at NASA contracted the virus. That person is an employee of the Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, and the positive diagnosis has prompted NASA to take appropriate steps to keep its staff safe.

The agency issued a mandatory work-from-home policy for employees of the facility at this time. At this time, the top priority for the research center is to determine if someone else may have been exposed to the virus and to make sure those people stay home to prevent the continued spread of the disease.

%MINIFYHTML1d8dc27317e91f34f509e60c2581528c11% %MINIFYHTML1d8dc27317e91f34f509e60c2581528c12%

"On Sunday, March 8, we received confirmation that an Ames employee tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)," Ames employees were told by email. "We believe that exposure at the center has been limited, but, as a precaution and in consultation with NASA headquarters and NASA's medical and health officer in accordance with the agency's response plans, the Research Center Ames will temporarily go into a mandatory telework status until further notice. "

The announcement explained that people who cannot feasibly work from home, as they imagine, many scientists working at a research center need equipment to do their job, will have to wait for "more guidance,quot; on how to proceed. What is absolutely clear is that people who work at Ames should avoid reporting to the facility until the go-ahead is given.

"Limiting staff at the center will allow Ames medical staff and public health officials to determine potential contacts and assess areas that may require additional cleanup and mitigate potential exposure to center staff," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine of temporary closure. "Working with county officials, the Ames leadership and medical staff are working to trace the employee's contacts and notify people that they may have had significant contact with that person."

This unfortunate situation shows how dramatically the COVID-19 outbreak can affect large-scale operations, even in a place like NASA. A single staff member who tests positive for the virus may have put many others at risk, and mandatory blocking and monitoring of employees while working from home is the only responsible way to proceed.

NASA does not offer an estimate of when staff will be invited to return to work, but since it can take weeks for symptoms to appear even after a person is infected, Ames is likely to remain dark for some time.

Image source: NASA