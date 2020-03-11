Naomi Campbell takes a complete hazardous materials suit to the airport due to the threat of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLfea2309548b16994e1590600a30a14f311% %MINIFYHTMLfea2309548b16994e1590600a30a14f312%

Naomi Campbell wore a hazardous materials suit for the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while continuing the threat of a coronavirus pandemic. By sharing photos of herself arriving at the airport and even on her flight with her 8.6 million followers on Instagram, Naomi is sending a strong message. Although the CDC does not recommend that people wear full hazardous material suits, many people choose to wear surgical masks, N95 respirator masks or, like Naomi, take extra precautions as the number of Coronavirus cases increases. Many models and celebrities were in Paris for Fashion Week and attended fashion shows in Rome shortly before the outbreak occurred. With the large number of traveling models, it is not surprising that Naomi is too cautious and leaves nothing to chance.

Naomi was shared in a vehicle with the hazardous materials suit, glasses and a green surgical mask that was placed under her lips. He still had all his makeup and it looked like it was an announcement of a PSA Coronavirus instead of taking a flight.

%MINIFYHTMLfea2309548b16994e1590600a30a14f313% %MINIFYHTMLfea2309548b16994e1590600a30a14f314%

She captioned the photo with a simple: Safety First. Supermodel companion Linda Evangelista replied: You are welcome and Ryan Destiny, who played Naomi's daughter in the series. Star, left the comment: Mom followed by teary eyes / laughing emojis.

%MINIFYHTMLfea2309548b16994e1590600a30a14f315% %MINIFYHTMLfea2309548b16994e1590600a30a14f316%

In addition to his hazardous materials suit, Naomi complemented the look with lavender gloves. He wore the hood over his hair and made sure he was completely protected. Always the supermodel par excellence, Naomi did some standing poses with her luggage in front of the Tom Bradley International Terminal. He wore black shoes for footwear.

In the second set of photos, he thanked Linda Evangelista again. It is not clear why he is thanking Linda. Maybe Linda has a supply closet full of dangerous material suits and hooked Naomi?

Naomi also promised that a video would come to her YouTube.

Safety first NEXT LEVEL. Thanks @lindaevangelista The full video will come soon to my YouTube …

What do you think about Naomi Campbell's decision to bring a complete hazardous materials suit, glasses, surgical mask and gloves to the airport?

Are you ready for "next level security,quot; when it comes to the Coronavirus like Naomi Campbell is?



Post views:

0 0