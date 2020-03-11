MSU suspends classes in person until April 20 – Up News Info Detroit

– Michigan State University announced on Wednesday that it will suspend face-to-face instruction in conferences, seminars and classrooms and will pass the courses to virtual instruction until April 20.

This happens after Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday night after two people tested positive for coronavirus in Wayne and Oakland counties.

In a press release on Wednesday, MSU learned of a person linked to our campus that the Ingham County Health Department is currently investigating and monitoring.

%MINIFYHTMLb8ca858c2707ea582394ef11212b257313% %MINIFYHTMLb8ca858c2707ea582394ef11212b257314%

MSU says that during this period of time, students who perform a purely remote job can return to their place of permanent residence, and strongly encourage it because there are advantages to social distancing.

%MINIFYHTMLb8ca858c2707ea582394ef11212b257315% %MINIFYHTMLb8ca858c2707ea582394ef11212b257316%

For those who cannot return home, MSU will continue to fully support students in their residences and dining rooms.

The campus will remain open during this period. However, the university is evaluating major events already scheduled.

For more information, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.