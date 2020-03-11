Monitoring of world fin trade: shark fishing in Oman | Environment

%MINIFYHTMLefd5c1cd4663c7b29222d765482ff29811% %MINIFYHTMLefd5c1cd4663c7b29222d765482ff29812%

In apnea at a depth of five to six meters in the Strait of Hormuz, facing the north coast of Oman, it was difficult to see anything in the vast and dark waters.

This region of biodiversity is home to dolphins, turtles, coral reefs, giant brunettes and sharks, but that morning, not even the sea floor was visible.

Suddenly, a blacktip shark appeared. He was hooked on a fishing trap that an Omani fisherman, now standing at the edge of a boat on the surface of the water, had installed the day before.

I swam closer. From above, I started taking photographs, including this one, of the black tip. It was about a meter long and remained very still, as if dead.

I quickly swam to the surface, took a deep breath and dived again to take more pictures under the animal. I took about 50 photos before the fisherman, a well-trained man in his 40s, took the shark to the surface, hit it on the head with a wooden stick and brought it on board.

Swimming back to the boat, I thought about how these images captured a little seen side of the global shark trade, the moment when one of these animals is trapped in the sea. They also pointed to a relatively unknown source in this industry, the lucrative shark fishing business that takes place in the Gulf region. To feed a globalized appetite for shark fins and meat, blackheads are just one of many species that are unsustainably caught in the Arabian Gulf.

But I also felt torn. I was sad to see this shark die underwater, but at the same time I understood the need for the fisherman to catch sharks to support his family.

Kumzar, a remote fishing village

Underwater photography is a break from the reports I make throughout the year about Gulf societies and migrations from Asia and the Gulf. I started this draft reports because I wanted to understand how globalized markets connected fishermen from a remote Omani village with rich Asian clients over 5,000 km away.

To do this, my colleague Quentin Muller and I traveled to Oman in early December 2016. We drove along the 200km long coastal road from Dubai to Musandam, a virgin mountainous peninsula known for its majestic fjords such as those excavated by glaciers Arctic

Then we sail in an Omani fishing boat to Kumzar, at the most isolated end of northern Musandam, a coastal town with a population of approximately 5,000 nestled between rugged and rocky mountains. The waters along the coast are rich in fish, which attract predators. Shark fishing itself became a livelihood for the local community after the oil boom of the 70s that linked the Gulf economies with world trade.

It is not illegal to fish sharks in Oman, although sharks must be sold whole. But flutter, fin removal and shark body removal, often in the water, are prohibited. In 2008, the country became a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which states that endangered species such as the great hammerhead shark and the whale shark should be protected from commercial activities. The sultanate is determining the best way to regulate fisheries as Omani fishermen continue to capture species included in CITES.

I waited in the village for a few days before a fisherman agreed to take me in his boat. "Shark fishing is an established tradition (in Kumzar)," the fisherman told me. His father also fished sharks.

Fishermen attract sharks by placing marine traps composed of a dozen meters long and heavy rope to reach the bottom of the sea. Several hooks with live fish hooked on the cheek are attached to the rope. Between 24 and 48 hours later, the fisherman returns to the place at sea to check if a shark has been caught.

The fisherman who captures the black tip sells his catch at the local market or to traders in the Omani city of Khasab from where sharks are exported. The fishermen of Kumzar capture mostly black tip, white tip reef, hammerhead and some whale sharks.

A rare catch, a large hammerhead about five meters long, can reach $ 1,300, which goes to the fisherman.

From Khasab, a refrigerated truck takes transportation to the United Arab Emirates, the fisherman told me. Like most sharks caught by thousands of fishermen throughout the region, this black tip will be processed, dried or frozen and packaged in factories based in the United Arab Emirates. Between 2000 and 2011, Oman exported shark fins worth $ 2,438,000 each year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The United Arab Emirates is one of the key logistics centers that supply the "zero point,quot; of shark fins: Hong Kong, which in turn feeds Asian markets, predominantly China, but also those that grow like Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam .

Global responsibility

Hundreds of millions of sharks die each year, driven by demand in Asia for precious shark fins. There are also growing markets for meat, such as Brazil and other countries in South America.

While artisanal fisheries such as Kumzar represent only a limited number of total catches, industrial and illegal shark fisheries wreak havoc on our oceans and bycatch caused by commercial vessels that attack tuna and swordfish kill millions of sharks each year. .

Overfishing for the consumption of fins and meat is causing shark populations to decline worldwide. Flutter is illegal in many countries, however, a 2012 report found that only one third of the 211 countries and territories reviewed have flutter regulations.

Extinction threatens more than a quarter of shark species, which are also crucial to the resistance of ocean ecosystems that cover almost three quarters of our planet. Some species are protected by CITES, but more regulation is needed.

In an increasingly urbanized world disconnected from the natural environment where customers live thousands of kilometers from the production sites, we fight collectively to understand the long-term consequences of overfishing.

This way of life is also not sustainable for shark fishermen in Oman. A few days after going out on the boat, people in Musandam told me why their relatives stopped fishing. There was nothing left underwater, they said. The main predators were disappearing.