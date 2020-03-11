Monica sends Pulse Racing with new photos with a fierce dog that matches her stunning look

Singer and songwriter Monica has always been at the top of the fashion game, and once again she has done it again.

The diva took social media, and posted some stunning but sexy photos in which she wears a brown camouflage jacket and a matching hat.

The singer completed the look with a pair of brown boots to the thigh. The reality star was accompanied by a brown and white dog that perfectly matched her outfit.

Fans called the reality show star VH1, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and family hustle and bustle, an icon.

One person said: "Color coordination is everything here !!! 😍😍😍😍"

Another commenter said: “I swear God broke the mold with it! Monica is the definition of a true one. "She is so iconic."

This follower declared: "If you don't get a fashion campaign, I'm going to throw away my phone … then pick it up because I don't want to miss any of your amazing #covergirl photos."

The singer is promoting her next album, Chapter 38, and she said this about her divorce from former NBA player Shannon Brown.

She explained: "I am not ashamed of what is happening in my life. I just think that because I still have so much love and respect, even for Shannon, that there are certain things that are simply not in discussion. We don't have to be together to respect each other. to others. We don't have to be together to lift each other up and make sure that my children always see that mom expects you to have a relationship (with dad) forever. Anything I can do to really help make sure it remains everything what it has always been, that's what I'm going to do. "

She added: "I was very firm (about not filming my divorce). It does not mean that everyone listened. But I was very inflexible. It was also why I was quite reluctant to post anything at first. Then I said," I will not let my life staff keep the music. "But I never want people to combine the two. Look, I'm very offended even with the idea that it's for a story. That's not how I roll, and that has never been the case. But that's not enough sensationalism for many places. They want something else. They want drama. "

Ad

Some say the former couple could still reconcile.



Post views:

one