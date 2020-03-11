Mom Run Over While Trying To Prevent Man From Stealing Girl Scout Cookie Money – Up News Info Tampa

– A mother of triplets says she was hit by a car while trying to stop a man who was stealing $ 1,500 of the money from his children's Girl Scout cookies.

Traci Brown from Washington, D.C., says she was helping two of her triplet daughters sell Girl Scout cookies to passers-by on Monday afternoon outside their Capitol Hill home when two customers offered bills of $ 100 and $ 50.

Customers needed a change for the big bills, so she went in and took out a bag of money, made the sale, and then put the cash in her car.

"I put the money bag under the passenger seat," he told WJLA.

Brown was dealing with one of her daughters when an aide suddenly yelled that a man was stealing the money.

"I thought, 'Oh my God.' So, I tried to grab him by his dreadlocks, and they got out of hand. So I ran around the front of my car and unfortunately foolishly tried to take the money from him, ”he said.

Brown said she was fighting with the man, trying to get the money back, when he shot her down. She says he then ran over her with a white Hyundai while he was running away.

Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.

"Boys shouldn't be seeing things like that, and nobody should be stealing from Girl Scouts," she said. "This is a charitable organization. It's not even me or my money. And now I have to figure out how to pay the Girl Scouts back. "

Brown says the bag had so much money because he intended to deliver it to the Girl Scout representative at church on Sunday, but he missed the woman.

It is unclear what happened to the thief. Brown says police told him the suspect's vehicle had been stolen minutes before his driver ran him out of a convenience store.