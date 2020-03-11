mobile gaming: India ranks 64th out of 100 countries in mobile gaming experience – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML4fed9e74283edb07a5c71759500192ce11% %MINIFYHTML4fed9e74283edb07a5c71759500192ce12%

Confirming that the mobile gaming experience in India is indeed "poor,quot;, a new report found that India ranks 64th out of 100 countries tested for gaming experience.

Mobile game players in India reported that they noticed a delay between their actions and in-game results, suggests the report from mobile analytics company Opensignal.

Opensignal quantified the real world mobile gaming experience that users have on mobile networks around the world on a scale of 0 to 100 points.

With a score of 58.4, India ranked above countries like Pakistan and the Philippines, the report titled "State of the Mobile Gaming Experience,quot; said.

In the new measure of Opensignal's multiplayer mobile gaming experience, Singapore took the gold medal with a score of 85.5.

The Netherlands followed in second place with a score of 85.4 on a 100-point scale, and Japan in bronze with 85.3.

Mobile gamers enjoy a "great,quot; gaming experience in just four countries. In addition to Singapore, the Netherlands, and Japan, the Czech Republic was the only other country where players enjoyed a world-class mobile gaming experience.

28 out of 100 countries the company analyzed achieved an "excellent,quot; or "good,quot; mobile gaming experience.

But the big e-sports markets, based on player earnings, underperformed.

Of the countries Opensignal analyzed, the US UU. They rank first in electronic sports earnings, but rank 35th in the mobile gaming experience.

Similarly, South Korea, which ranks second in eSports earnings, ranked 14th, well below the major advanced markets.

For this report, Opensignal collected and analyzed more than 128 billion measurements, taken from more than 37 million devices over a three-month period, from October 2019 to January 2020.

This technical data was then combined with detailed feedback from players who tested a variety of mobile games, including games like the Battle Royale: Fortnite-style game and the Battle Arena Online Multiplayer (MOBA) game: Arena of Valor.

From this primary research, Opensignal created a mean opinion score (MOS) model that characterizes the exact relationship between real-world technical measurements and the actual gaming experience.

