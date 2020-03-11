MLB players, managers remain skeptical about the new minimum three batters rule

%MINIFYHTML5ceec5d707e4d8e8cec8d44252131fc311% %MINIFYHTML5ceec5d707e4d8e8cec8d44252131fc312%

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The most controversial rule change in baseball in recent memory, the minimum of three batters for relay pitchers, will take effect Thursday for spring training games. Sporting News spent last week talking to players and coaches in the Grapefruit League, and it was difficult to find someone who has become accustomed to the idea since its initial cold reception at the Winter Meetings, when the rule was officially announced.

"We're going to have to live with that, so we want to be as proactive as possible," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "As for understanding why, when and how to use it, we have gone through that process and we are still doing it.

"It's not a small change. It's a very significant change in the strategy of our game, and it's my job to understand it as best I can."

That is the objective, to understand all the involuntary nuances of the minimum rule of three batters. I asked the Astros manager, Dusty Baker, the same question I asked most people: Do you feel you have control over all the ways the rule will affect the game?

"Not really," Baker said. "I don't think anyone does."

Not everyone was as direct with his response as Baker, few are, but the feeling was the same. Let's start with MLB's stated intention / hope: by forcing pitchers to face at least three batters at a time, the exception is when a relay pitcher needs to face only one or two batters to finish an inning, the amount of changes in Launching that require a lot of time will be reduced, eliminating minutes of the average game time, which is north of three hours.

That is the theory of work. If that theory works, well, that remains to be seen.

"I'm trying to keep an open mind about it, but I think it's one of those things that, in practice, I really don't see how it will accelerate the game," said left-hander Sean Doolittle of the Nationals. “I think it puts teams at a disadvantage by not being able to play clashes at the end of the games.

“You know, I don't know. It doesn't seem to be a way to help us put the best version of the game on the field. ”

Because if managers cannot play batter-to-batter clashes, bringing a LOOGY, the common name for a single-handed left-handed reliever, to face a left-handed batter, perhaps that left-handed batter reaches the base in his favorable confrontation and extends a rally Extended rallies mean more grassroots runners, longer entries and more minutes added to game time.

"All my business with the minimum of three batters," Nationals manager Davey Martinez said, "after looking at it and reading it all, I don't necessarily think it speeds up the game, but you'll see more offensive."

Yes. Skepticism abounds.

"I'm not crazy about that, and somehow it gets rid of the left-handed specialty, or the kind of specialty – type you bring to get the ground ball," Baker said. "It will probably be added to the offensive, I think, because you're going to have boys facing boys that you wouldn't normally face them." We'll see."

There is also a bit of frustration, even if it is framed with a more positive turn.

"He is going back to work, which is my job, how do you think about running a bullpen," Shildt said. "I have studied bullpen management for years and had a very good guardianship of some really good people in that area, because it is a big part of my job. I have to rethink what that looks like."

It has been rethought a lot.

"I mean, what are you going to do? If the rule bothers you, that doesn't help. You still have to go do it. You have to adapt," said National receiver Kurt Suzuki. "You can't control what rules they do, You can only control how you react to it. As a pitcher, as a receiver, as a team, you just have to adapt and make the best decisions. ”

We will see the new rule in practice beginning with Thursday's spring training games, but even those will not give us a real idea of ​​how the regular season will affect. Relievers are only taken midway through the spring training exhibits when the current pitcher reaches a pitch count or simply seems to be unable to take anyone out, not for reasons of right / left-handed confrontation.

And even when that reliever shows up in the middle of the inning, the opposing manager is not going to counteract that movement by pinching; The batter is up there because he also needs work, facing live pitching in a game situation. So, although the rule will be in effect for the rest of the spring training, it will not really influence the actions of the managers.

Actual tests of the new theories and management strategies of the bullpen will not be carried out until the opening day.

Expect frustration. Expect left-handed hitters who normally would have been thrown when a LOOGY was presented to face them to deliver that big base hit against a right-handed pitcher. Games are expected to be lost which, in past years, could have been won.

Wait for anger. If there is enough anger? What if the rule does not help MLB reach its goal, reducing the average playing time after a month or two?

There is a precedent for changing a bad rule.

Do you remember in 2014, the transfer rule? That year, as part of the repetition rules, MLB said that a player had to cleanly transfer the baseball from his glove to his throwing hand to be considered a catch. In the past, if a player bounced baseball making that transfer, it was still considered an out.

That rule was met with almost universal criticism in baseball circles.

"After a month and a half, he was beaten," Doolittle mentioned last Friday. “Only one day he left. I don't know if that is even a possibility here. I really do not know ".

And that, "I really don't know," is a pretty good summary of baseball's situation with this new rule that addresses the last weeks of spring training.