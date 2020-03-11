Miranda Lambert is ready to start a family with Brendan McLoughlin

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is ready to start a family with her husband of one year, Brendan McLoughlin. According to a new report, Lambert has been telling people close to her that she has babies on her brain.

We weekly He reports that his insider recently spoke about Lambert, saying he "wants to start a family." The source added: "Miranda has been telling her friends that she wants a baby and that she will be with Brendan forever."

The source also revealed that McLoughlin, who shares his 16-month-old son Landon with Kaihla Rettinger, also wants to start a family with Lambert.

While there's no news about the pregnancy yet, if the couple is moving as fast to have a baby as they did when they got married, fans should see a baby bump sooner rather than later. Lambert and McLoughlin met on November 2, 2018, when he starred with Pistol Annies in Good morning america.

At the time, McLoughlin was a New York City police officer whose pace was near the GMA studios in Times Square, and he was responsible for crowd control at the presentation. The couple secretly dated for three months before getting married in late January 2019. Lambert waited another three weeks before announcing the marriage via Instagram on Valentine's Day 2019.

Since becoming husband and wife, Lambert and McLoughlin have divided their time between their home in Nashville and their apartment in New York City. McLoughlin recently retired from New York Police and is now part of Lambert's security team.

Experts say Lambert and McLoughlin are incredibly happy together after their 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton and their tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Jackie Bruno. McLoughlin cheated on Bruno with Rettinger, and that adventure resulted in his son. Rettinger actually gave birth to Landon just three days after McLoughlin met Lambert.

“They get along very well together. They always focus on each other, and hug or kiss each other, "says the source." They are very attractive to each other, and it shows in their body language. "

After her divorce from Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert dated singer Anderson East for two years, and then had a brief romance with Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, before meeting Brendan McLoughlin.



