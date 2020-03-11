mindtree: Mindtree signs a pact with the American firm Realogy – Latest news

The IT firm Mindtree said Wednesday that it has signed a pact with the US-based residential real estate services firm Realogy to support its ongoing digital transformation initiatives over the next five years. Through this partnership, Realogy Holdings Corp has expanded its relationship with Mindtree to leverage its experience in digital technology, data and technology, the technology firm said in a presentation to BSE.

"Mindtree's commitment to Realogy has created a strong historical partnership. That's why it is exciting to expand and extend this relationship to take more advantage of leadership, talent, experience and the best support of its kind for Realogy products." said Realogy's chief technology officer. Officer Dave Gordon said.

As directed by Realogy, Mindtree will introduce digitally enabled technologies in areas such as application development, managed services, infrastructure support and testing services for Realogy.

In addition, Mindtree will take advantage of Digital Pumpkin, an interactive space where multidisciplinary teams can devise and create meaningful digital business solutions to support business innovation ideas that will help generate significant savings in operational and application costs.

"Since technology offers are an increasingly important differentiator for real estate companies, we are excited to help Realogy in its next phase of platform development," said Vice President of Mindtree S N Subrahmanyan.

Mindtree was trading at Rs 886.35 per share in BSE, 2.06 percent less than the previous close.