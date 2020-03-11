Mikaela Shiffrin distrusts the coronavirus on her return to the World Cup

%MINIFYHTMLefdcfac23d0399b4a95257f67c79a06211% %MINIFYHTMLefdcfac23d0399b4a95257f67c79a06212%

ARE, Sweden (AP) – Mikaela Shiffrin will return to the World Cup races this week, finishing a break from the sport more than six weeks after her father's death.



The three-time general champion said Wednesday that he plans to start in a parallel giant slalom on Thursday, and a giant slalom and a slalom the next two days.



Those will be the last races of the season in the Women's World Cup. The finals in Cortina d & # 39; Ampezzo have been canceled due to the virus outbreak in northern Italy.

Shiffrin posted on his social media channels that Are "has taken a special place in my heart, and it feels like the right place to meet with my World Cup family and try to compete again."

Shiffrin has not competed since winning a super G in Bansko, Bulgaria, on January 26. He skipped the speed events in Sochi a week later and returned to his family home in Vail that weekend to be in the hospital with his father, Jeff, who died on February 2.

"I have some wonderful memories with my dad here during the World Cup finals and the World Champions, so I really wanted to go back for these races," Shiffrin said.

The American won her first professional victory at the Swedish complex in 2012 and won a fourth consecutive slalom world title at Are in 2019.

During his 45-day absence, Shiffrin lost his leadership in the overall standings against Federica Brignone of Italy, who has 153 points ahead and has three races left. A race won is worth 100 points.

In his strongest slalom discipline, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia now has a small advantage of 20 points.

“I still have no real goals or expectations. I would just like to try to compete again before the end of the season, ”said the American.

Shiffrin, who turns 25 on Friday, said he would appreciate that people continue to respect their need for space and privacy.

"The anguish persists, for this reason, and also due to concerns about the Coronavirus, I ask you to accept my decision to limit my interactions with the media, fans and competitors," Shiffrin said.

"This means that there are no selfies, autographs, hugs, clashes those five, handshakes or kisses greetings, and limited interviews if there are any," he added. "I think it's the best way not only to protect myself but also to do what is responsible for everyone."

Shiffrin traveled to Scandinavia a week ago to resume training, but initially she wasn't sure if she was going to compete.