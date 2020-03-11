Microsoft Edge may be fast, but it has some obvious privacy issues – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf3c590f6c0d5082d5cc72190ab31925211% %MINIFYHTMLf3c590f6c0d5082d5cc72190ab31925212%

Microsoft launched a revamped Edge browser last month, as it appears to drive some users away from Google Chrome.

Early Microsoft Edge benchmarks found that the new browser was quite impressive in terms of overall performance.

However, a new security study finds that Microsoft Edge may have some obvious privacy issues.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

In a testament to how quickly the technology landscape can change, there was a time, albeit now an ancient story, when Microsoft's Internet Explorer was the world's most popular web browser. However, Internet Explorer would soon see its market share shrink dramatically as Google Chrome, which launched in 2008, began to gain strength.

Fast forward to 2020 and Google's Chrome browser is without a doubt the leading web browser. As of last month, Chrome had a 67% market share of the browser. Meanwhile, Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Edge have 9%, 7.4%, and 5.6% of the browser market, respectively.

%MINIFYHTMLf3c590f6c0d5082d5cc72190ab31925213% %MINIFYHTMLf3c590f6c0d5082d5cc72190ab31925214%

While you can argue that no browser will be able to dethrone Google Chrome, Microsoft last month launched a completely redesigned Edge browser for both Mac and PC. In particular, the new Edge browser is based on Chromium, which turns out to be the open source base on which Google Chrome is based.

%MINIFYHTMLf3c590f6c0d5082d5cc72190ab31925215% %MINIFYHTMLf3c590f6c0d5082d5cc72190ab31925216%

Based on early testing, Microsoft's new Edge browser appears to be the real deal in terms of performance. In fact, the recent launch of Microsoft Edge made some wonder if Microsoft could steal from some Chrome users.

Now if you've been curious to try Microsoft Edge to test it, it's worth noting that the browser may have its share of privacy issues. In short, you may want to delay downloading Microsoft Edge until you take a closer look at a study by Douglas J Leith of Trinity College, College of Computer Science and Statistics, Dublin, Ireland.

Leith conducted a series of security tests with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple's Safari browser, Brave Browser, Microsoft Edge, and Yandex Browser.

The study reads in part:

From a privacy perspective, Microsoft Edge and Yandex are much more worrisome than the other browsers studied. They both send identifiers that are tied to the device hardware, and therefore persist in new browser installations and can also be used to link different applications running on the same device. Edge sends the device's hardware UUID to Microsoft, a strong and durable identifier that cannot be easily changed or removed. Similarly, Yandex transmits a hash of the hardware serial number and MAC address to the back-end servers. As far as we know, users cannot disable this behavior. In addition to the auto-complete search functionality (which can be disabled by users) that shares details of visited web pages, both transmit information from the web page to servers that appear unrelated to auto-complete search.

The study further states:

On the Edge welcome page, the URL http://leith.ie/nothingtosee.html was pasted into the top bar of the browser. Even this simple action has a number of unintended consequences: 1) Before navigating to http://leith.ie/nothingtosee.html Edge first pass the URL to http://www.bing.com (this is a call to Bing's auto-complete API, and share the history of User navigation with the Microsoft Bing Service). Edge also contacts vortex.data.microsoft.com (which transmits the aforementioned cookie) 2) After navigating to http://leith.ie/nothingtosee.html Edge then transmits the URL to nav.smartscreen.microsoft.com/, sharing the user's browsing history with a second Microsoft server.

Edge certainly has a lot to offer, but be sure to be aware of privacy issues before diving in.