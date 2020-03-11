Michael Strahan sues over child custody after accusing his ex-wife of abuse

Former NFL star and current Good morning america Host Michael Strahan has filed a request for full custody of his teenage twin daughters after claiming that his ex-wife, Jean Muggli, mistreated them physically and emotionally.

According to TMZ, Strahan and Muggli have been in an unpleasant court battle for months over child support payments, and now he goes to war with his second ex-wife and has claimed full custody over the allegations of abuse.

In court documents, Strahan accuses Muggli of participating in "a pattern of abusive behavior towards children for years." Strahan also claims to have evidence that his ex abused his daughters both emotionally and physically.

He accuses Muggli of not taking the 15-year-old twins, Sophia and Isabella, to court-ordered therapy sessions, and Strahan also says his daughters have missed volleyball games and equestrian events because of Muggli.

The girls currently live in North Carolina with their mother, and Strahan has visitation rights. However, he is now asking the court to reverse the situation so that he can be the primary custodian and the girls can live with him in New York.

Strahan wants Muggli to have the visiting rights he currently has, and he also wants his ex-wife to be in criminal and civil contempt for his accusations against him.

Last September, the former were in a New York court for child support after she accused him of being behind on his payments and not fulfilling his financial obligations ordered by the court. However, Strahan's legal team claimed that the court hearing was due to Muggli's request to modify his previous agreement and increase the monthly child support payment, not because Strahan has not paid child support.

Muggli reportedly made the same claim against Strahan in a North Carolina court in 2018, but it is not clear if there was a decision in that case.

Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli were married in 1999 and separated in 2006. Their divorce was unpleasant and lasted for years. Finally, Strahan was ordered to pay Muggli a settlement of $ 15.3 million plus $ 18,000 per month in child support.

The former couple is scheduled to appear in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday, March 13.



