METRO Green Line Train collides with a car in St. Paul – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The METRO Green Line was delayed in St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon after a car was hit by a train.

Metro Transit officials believe a driver made an illegal turn toward the tracks near the Lexington Parkway station around 4:20 p.m. and was hit by the light rail.

The driver was taken to a local hospital after complaining of mild shoulder pain. No one else was injured in the crash.

Train service was delayed about 20 minutes.