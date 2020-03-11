Meghan Markle's royal farewell tour comes to an "emotional,quot; end

It's the end of an era.

Meghan Markle Y Prince harry they are one step closer to living a more private life. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left for their final engagements as senior members of the royal family.

Fans of the couple will recall that they announced shocking news in January about their future: They stated that they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

"After many months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," said the couple's joint statement at the time. "We intend to step back as & # 39; senior & # 39; members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

Fast forward to March 9th, and the dynamic duo parted heartwarmingly.

According to Harper's Bazaar, who attended Meghan's final engagement at Buckingham Palace, said she gave an emotional farewell to her guests, which included the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), the Commonwealth Scholars, Chevening Scholars and an ACU Blue Charter Fellow of 11 Commonwealth countries.