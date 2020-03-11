Meghan Markle's royal farewell tour comes to an "emotional,quot; end

It's the end of an era.
Meghan Markle Y Prince harry they are one step closer to living a more private life. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left for their final engagements as senior members of the royal family.
Fans of the couple will recall that they announced shocking news in January about their future: They stated that they would be stepping back from their royal duties.
"After many months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," said the couple's joint statement at the time. "We intend to step back as & # 39; senior & # 39; members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
Fast forward to March 9th, and the dynamic duo parted heartwarmingly.
According to Harper's Bazaar, who attended Meghan's final engagement at Buckingham Palace, said she gave an emotional farewell to her guests, which included the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), the Commonwealth Scholars, Chevening Scholars and an ACU Blue Charter Fellow of 11 Commonwealth countries.
Meeting with students and organizations that support higher education meant a lot to Meghan.
"The value and importance of higher education is why it should be accessible to everyone, regardless of its background," said the former American actress at the private event, by Harper's Bazaar. "That is what is so powerful … This incredible bond and the ability to gain so much knowledge and be able to take it home."
Chris Allerton / PA Wire
In addition, Meghan explained that interacting and meeting people is something close and dear to her heart.
"I think it is very important to engage with people," he shared. "I do care about these things!"
Additionally, the 38-year-old star spoke about how she and her husband travel sustainably.
"That is something my husband is incredibly passionate about," he explained to a Kenyan doctoral student during their conversation. "During our trips to Botswana and different parts of Africa, we have seen the link between tourism and the amount of money that leaves the country instead of going back to the communities."
"There has to be a symbiotic relationship. When we go to Botswana, we take a backpack and set up a tent," he continued. "It's not much, but that's how we like it!"
Along with her travel and higher education topics, Meghan also spoke to academics about the global challenges we are currently facing.
"The Duchess spoke to academics who study and research important areas that surround; clean up plastic pollution in our oceans, help build more sustainable cities, improve health outcomes for citizens, and support decent work and economic growth," he said. Read in a statement at the couple's meeting. Instagram account.
While what Meghan and Prince Harry have planned for their future is still unknown, one thing is clear: they are eager to spend more time with their son, Archie Harrison.
"The terrain may be a little different, but his priorities are exactly the same as before," said a well-placed source. Harper's Bazaar. "Keeping the family, most importantly Archie, safe is what will make all of this worthwhile."
According to the publication, the first Suits The actress was due to fly back to Canada after her final engagement.
Starting March 31, Meghan and Harry will officially abandon their royal duties.
%MINIFYHTML69ee82b128abb28b39feb3ba61ce673117%