Megan Healy is running for her father and her elementary students

In our "Why I'm Running,quot; series, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.2 mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here

Name: Megan Healy

28 years

From: Baltimore, Maryland

I am a native of the Boston area who lives and works in Baltimore, Maryland. I run in honor of my dad and my elementary students. My father had to undergo emergency cardiac surgery a few years ago, and without the amazing doctors, nurses and the care he received in Boston he wouldn't be here today. I told my fourth grade students since the beginning of the school year that my goal was to run the marathon, and they've seen me working all year to achieve this goal. This has been a group effort and I can't wait to celebrate with my father and my students after crossing the finish line for the Stepping Strong team!

Editor's note: the entry may have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar.