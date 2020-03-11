Meet the Syrians: the story of a family of refugees in the United States | U.S

It's 2017. The Kalaji family, originally from the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo, is looking for a new life in the United States with the dream of owning a house and a car.

They leave their temporary home in Jordan, say goodbye to their beloved family and move to Philadelphia, where they must adapt to life in a new land.

%MINIFYHTMLd020c9ffa306baf2892b2df942092b1011% %MINIFYHTMLd020c9ffa306baf2892b2df942092b1012%

Upon arrival, the Kalajis seem lucky: they are among the last refugees who arrived in the US. UU. Before Donald Trump's travel ban is implemented.

But his private victory over public policies is bittersweet, as they think of his family and the eldest daughter, Ju-Ju, who is pregnant and has fallen behind.

When they realize that they only have three months of financial help from a refugee resettlement organization, after which they need to be financially self-sufficient, another harsh reality arises: they could be displaced and dispossessed again.

Meet the Syrians It tells the first 18 months of the Kalaji family as they discover the joys and difficulties of refugee life in the United States.

Source: Al Jazeera