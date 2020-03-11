Meet the Bachelorette men competing for Clare Crawley's heart

Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor it's over, now all eyes are on Clare Crawley& # 39; s High school turn.

Season 16, which will debut in May, presents the runner-up of Juan Pablo Galavis& # 39; season of The Bachelor distributing the roses. Now we have the first look at the contestants competing for the heart of Clare Crawley, 38. Revealed on the official Bachelorette Facebook page, contestants are between the ages of 20 and 42. And Bachelor Nation members will recognize Matt jamesbest friend of High school veteran Tyler cameron. Yes, the 28-year-old is among the 32 men revealed as part of Clare's season.

%MINIFYHTMLf0ccd7a0dd26d243f5624c0fa27a08e311% %MINIFYHTMLf0ccd7a0dd26d243f5624c0fa27a08e312%

The sources told E! News casting originally sought men to compete Hannah brownThe heart once again, but when that deal fell apart and Clare entered the scene, they returned to the search and added older men.