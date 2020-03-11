MDOC implements detection measures to protect facilities – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML959579eb8f39cce3149529b9832fc40d11% %MINIFYHTML959579eb8f39cce3149529b9832fc40d12%

The Michigan Department of Corrections is taking a series of steps to protect its staff, prison population, and community as the first suspected positive cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are identified in the state. These are community cases and there is no known connection between these cases and the MDOC.

Until further notice, anyone entering a prison facility will be asked a series of screening questions and their temperature may be verified before they are allowed to enter a prison. This includes all staff, visitors, volunteers, and contractors.

On Tuesday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency after announcing that two Michigan residents allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our primary focus is public safety," said the director of the MDOC. Heidi Washington "We take this problem seriously and will do everything we can to keep the public and those we supervise in this state safe."

In communities where there are outbreaks, the department will consult with the local health department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and possibly reject all visits and external contact by anyone other than MDOC staff.

If visits are canceled, prisoners will have more time for phone calls and to send electronic messages to family and friends.

Prevention information is provided to the prison population and MDOC staff. Over the past week, facilities have undergone additional and more frequent cleaning of all facilities.

The department is also reviewing all previously scheduled large events, including graduations, corrections officer training academies and other training events.

Staff and visitors can also access information about their facilities by subscribing to Nixle alerts.

To subscribe to Nixle alerts, go to www.michigan.gov/corrections and select the correctional facility page in your area to register through the Nixle widget, or send a text message with the facility's ZIP code. the one who wants to receive updates 888777.

Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

