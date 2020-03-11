Matthew McConaughey says turning 50 made him think of his legacy: "What will they say in his praise?"

Matthew McConaughey turned 50 in November 2019, and he revealed in a new interview that reaching the milestone has made him think about his legacy. the Woozy Star says that moving into this new phase in his life has made him see his life and career in a new way.

"It's really fun and interesting for me to go,‘ Okay, project forward and look back at your compliment. What will they say to your compliment? "McConaughey said. Persons magazine. "Can I live a life where I can look back?"

The Oscar winner has no plans to retire from acting anytime soon, but he remains extremely busy outside of Hollywood. McConaughey runs his Just Keep Livin Foundation, teaches a film class at the University of Texas, owns the Austin FC soccer club, works as Minister of Culture in Austin, Texas, and is also the creative director for Wild Turkey. Bourbon and the creator of Longbranch whiskey.

McConaughey says he has been thinking a lot about the legacy lately, and that having a wife and three children quite triggers that thought process. A decade ago, the Dallas Buyers Club star started her non-profit organization Just Keep Livin to train students. He explained that in his position he had the means to reward, and he wanted to do something based on incentives to prevent before there was a cure.

"So we found high school students who needed what we wanted to give them, which are exercise goals, nutrition goals, responsibility for community service, and a halo of gratitude," McConaughey said. “We have students who were on the verge of failing, on drugs, and they entered our curriculum, graduated, got scholarships, and graduated from a major university. That kind of thing really feels good. "

After launching at Venice High School in California ten years ago, the program has now expanded to 50 schools in 11 states. However, the most important state for McConaughey is Texas, where he was born and raised.

McConaughey described Texas as "home,quot; because he has more common sense than other places he has visited. He says he has great hospitality, and when a crisis comes, they quickly stand up and go to work. However, he noted that Texans teach their children to obtain a passport and go out to see the world before returning home.

Matthew McConaughey lives in Texas with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three children: Levi, 11, Vida, 10 and Livingston, 7. He says he was not 50 and suddenly decided it was time to start thinking about " heavy things,quot;. But, he admits that unconsciously, the historic birthday probably had something to do with it.

Ad

The actor also joined Instagram when he turned 50 and finally shares his various efforts with his fans.



Post views:

0 0