Mass students abroad describe uncertainty amid coronavirus outbreak

Serena Arora landed in Italy in mid-February, ready to begin the study abroad program she had spent the entire previous year planning.

But within three weeks, after the number of coronavirus cases in Italy increased and the country implemented the measure after measure to contain its spread, the UMass Lowell sophomore was back in Massachusetts.

"I just spent three weeks stressed," she told Boston.com in a recent interview.

Arora is not alone. Most local universities have suspended international study programs in recent weeks, a measure that has been urged and supported. by Governor Charlie Baker and public health officials as a means to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Arora said he never expected to be impacted that way by the virus outbreak. He wore a mask as a precaution when flying, but when he arrived in Milan on February 13, there were only a handful of cases reported in Italy, so he was not worried about being in the country.

During the first few days, he saw everything he could in the city as an orientation before he began his study abroad program.

"There were tours of the city and things we went to and everything was quite normal at first," he said. "But then, when schools closed, things started to get bad."

Everyone wore masks around Milan and the stress in the city was palpable, he said.

"People would be very aware of each other," he said. "Everyone would look at each other in a certain way and it felt like … everyone was always on defense."

Classes for your program were initially delayed for a week. The 20-year-old had only been in the city for about two weeks, but said she and a friend decided they could use the delay as an opportunity to travel to Florence.

Arora said that her parents, seeing news about the growing outbreak in Milan and northern Italy, urged her to leave the city until classes began.

"When we arrived at the train station to go to Florence, all trains were canceled and all trains were closed," he recalled. "And then our parents really panicked, and we panicked … That was when we really realized that this was something serious and that we need to leave Milan and take all our things."

Serena Arora visited the busy Duomo in Milan when she first arrived in mid-February. – Courtesy of Serena Arora.

Arora and her friend flew to Rome on the 25th, hoping they could return to Milan soon and the school would start normally.

Meanwhile, staying at a hotel, they tried to see as much of Rome as possible, since much of the city was still functioning normally.

"We felt like nomads at that time," he said.

He received updates from friends in Milan that the city was becoming more and more like a ghost town.

By February 28, the number of people in Italy with coronavirus had increased to 800.

"We discovered that the school will be online," said Arora. "And then we were confused about what we should do."

Arora said she initially still hoped to return to Milan and participate in the online courses there, but then the flights in and out of the city began to close and her parents and UMass Lowell urged her to return home.

She returned to the United States on March 4 and has isolated herself, following the instructions of the UMass and the CDC to return from a trip to a country where there is a widespread transmission of coronavirus in the community.

When school resumes, you will take your Italian classes online, with the exception of lessons that depended on being in Milan or in person.

The daily change in the operation of study programs abroad due to the outbreak in Europe was not exclusive to students in Italy.

Emerson's student, Leah Jablo, planned to spend spring break in Italy, traveling from the Netherlands, where she spent a semester in the university's Kasteel Well program. But in mid-February, she and her classmates were advised to cancel trips to the country.

"You don't know what a city will look like on a day-to-day basis," Jablo said in a recent interview from the Netherlands. "I think that's what they fear, especially with Europe's open border policy: that anyone can transport the disease by train at any time." Also the fact that it takes two weeks to show symptoms. You really don't know what a city is like until it's too late. "

A pigeon sits in a square of the almost empty Duomo cathedral, in the center of Milan, Italy, on Sunday. Italy announced a large quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions. —Antonio Calanni / AP

The 20-year-old sophomore said she still expected to travel locally. But on March 2, Emerson announced that he would suspend the program in the Netherlands and bring students studying at Kasteel Well back to the Boston campus.

Jablo said he did not expect the measure.

"It's definitely really shocking," he said. "I would have expected that at least we finish the semester here, even if they banned travel."

She said she wishes she could stay, but she understood the concerns of the university, given the unknowns about the coronavirus and how quickly it spread.

"I think traveling here in the Netherlands is not necessarily more insecure than traveling in California, in the states," Jablo said. "I think it's definitely scary, but I think we're not necessarily less sure here than I would be at home. So I'm not very eager to get home necessarily."

While the students waited for their return trip to the US to be booked. UU., They were told not to leave Well, he said. Students in the program will continue classes online when they return to Boston with Kasteel Well teachers.

"I definitely wish this experience were different from what it was," Jablo said. "Because I really enjoy being here, and it's definitely not an experience that comes up again. So obviously everyone is upset about that. But I'm glad I was here while I was here and that I could still travel a little, even if I didn't all the places I originally wanted … I'm sure of what I achieved for sure. "

Days after talking to Boston.com, Jablo arrived in the United States, where a growing number of universities, including Harvard and Amherst, they are moving all classes online to prevent the spread of the virus.

Arora said he learned a lot from the experience and does not feel that he has lost anything with the end of his program abroad.

"He really taught me that sometimes you have to live in the moment and not work too much (on) something in the future because the future is very uncertain," said Arora. "I guess that is why I am not very upset about leaving the study abroad, because I feel it is something much older than me." This only shows how crazy life can be, and if I continue to live in the past, it is not useful. So I'm focusing on the present. "

