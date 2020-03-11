March Madness 2020: NCAA Tournament Games To Be Held Without Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that all of the 2020 men's and women's college basketball tournaments will be played without the presence of spectators. Only essential personnel and a limited number of family members may attend.

%MINIFYHTML1ee716cfe2a14adfd2b0e98ffd3901d011% %MINIFYHTML1ee716cfe2a14adfd2b0e98ffd3901d012%

The decision comes as a result of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States.

"The decision is in the best interest of public health," Emmert said in the statement, "including that of the coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student athletes."

PLUS: All sporting events canceled up to the time COVID-19 is rolled out in the US UU.

On March 2, the NCAA told Sporting News that it was monitoring COVID-19 but that it intended to continue the NCAA Tournament as planned. However, in the time since the original NCAA declaration, various states, cities, and sports governing bodies are beginning to restrict or cancel large crowd gatherings, including sporting events.

That included cancellations by the Ivy League Tournament and College Basketball Invitational, as well as restricted access to the MAC and Big West tournaments, as well as the First Four and NCAA Tournament games held in the state of Ohio.