March Madness 2020: Breaking myths about the NCAA tournament selection process

It has been more than a decade since the NCAA opened the doors of its Indianapolis headquarters and revealed the secrets of the March Madness selection process to 20 members of the media, empowered to reveal those mysteries to the general public.

Not everyone has noticed.

The NCAA tournament team selection is still among the most misunderstood processes in sports. The selection committee will meet in New York on March 10 and begin analyzing the team's resumes and records to produce the group of 68 teams on the afternoon of March 15. There are many myths about how they will proceed and what they will consider.

This is a look at what is true, and what is not, about various theories, conspiracies and conspiracy theories.

1. How you end the season is important: FALSE

It only matters in relation to how that affects your overall performance. If you started badly, like the Providence Brothers this year, only a good run will take you to the scene.

However, the committee elected more than a decade ago, when the late Mike Slive served as president, discarding the performance of the "last 12 games,quot; as a factor in the NCAA teams. It is no longer included in the official curriculum of the team that the committee refers to as "team sheets." You will find several metrics there, such as the KenPom, Sagarin and BPI ratings, but end-of-season performance is not mentioned.

This is how it should be. It is illogical to add more weight to the end of season games. The NFL and MLB do not count September wins as more important than those won in April. Everyone counts equally in the ranking.

It is also contradictory: I did several studies at the end of the 2000s, before this change was made, which showed that the teams that perform better in the last third of the season do not perform better in the NCAA Tournament. If there is no correlation with the success of the tournament, there is no reason for that to be a factor in the selection.

2. The NET classification of a team dictates the selection and planting: FALSE

This is a new one, because the NET, the metric of the NCAA's top secret evaluation tool, is only in its second season. But the same notion persisted when the Grade Percentage Index (RPI) was the selection tool of the selection committee. Fans follow the fluctuation in the NET rankings of their teams as if it were the magic key to entering the NCAA Tournament. It is a waste of time and, even more, of anguish.

In fact, last year, all these teams were out of the tournament despite the attractive NET rankings: No. 33 N.C. State, No. 35 Clemson and No. 38 Texas. No. 73 St. John & # 39; s made the field.

The NCAA has said on many occasions that its metric of choice is used as a classification tool, not as a paint-by-number formula to be admitted to the field. It is more important to pay attention to the quality of a team's victories; That's where the NET comes in. If your team has victories over multiple top 10 teams, the committee knows that it has defeated some important opponents. If your team has defeated these opponents on the road or on neutral courts, much better.

3. NET classifications are biased in favor of power conferences: FALSE

That this belief became so widespread is a testament to the power of conspiracy theories and the power of the Internet to spread them.

The fallacy is largely the product of the extraordinarily strong season of Big Ten, which currently has five teams ranked in the top 30 of the network and 12 among the first 59. Clearly it must be partial, right?

So why did the SEC have five teams in the top 20 of the NET last year but none higher than 21 this year? Why wouldn't I find a way to favor the ACC, which had six in the top 25 last year but now has only three? After No. 6 Duke, No. 8 Florida State and No. 10 Louisville, only No. 42 Virginia is in the top 50.

In fact, last year, NET saw that many programs of medium importance obtained significant classifications: Wofford was number 13, Buffalo was number 15 and the State of New Mexico was number 40. He has been less kind to the real media this year, with No. 38 East Tennessee State occupies the highest position. But programs outside of Power conferences, such as No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Dayton, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 14 BYU, are all getting good results in the current NET.

4. The committee manufactures clashes with an additional television appeal: FALSE

I have done support projections for Fox Sports twice a week for eight weeks, and one thing that I have underlined for myself: the committee does not have to prepare these confrontations. Follow the rules in parentheses and try to place the teams in their appropriate seeds and regions, and this simply happens organically.

In my group on February 14, I had Hofstra as seed number 13 playing Villanova as number 4. Hofstra was where Jay Wright began his career as a coach. Some had fun by coincidence.

In the same group, I had Indiana as seed number 10 and Arizona as number 7. Following the rules that prevent the clashes of the conference in the first round and placing them in the regions that won in relation to geographical preference, they became matched in the first round

His coaches, Archie and Sean Miller, are brothers. I've known Sean since I was in college at Pitt, and Archie since I was a player in North Carolina a few years later. And yet, I didn't even realize that they had been confronted with each other until someone mentioned it on Twitter.

Because it's about getting the right support. That's.

5. Members of your school committee help to: PROBABLY FALSE

No one can know exactly what the impact of this is. The only way to avoid it is, for example, to put a person or persons in charge of the selection that knows the game and whose alma mater does not participate in any way in the tournament (Mike DeCourcy: Point Park University Class of 1982 – just saying ).

What we know for sure is the following: any discussion about the selection or selection of a team whose athletic director or conference commissioner is a member of the committee must take place with that member outside the room. I have always said that those who remain in the room know that this person will return and that they must face it. But we do know that they do not participate.

We also have some examples from the past in which teams with affiliated committee members ended up in unfavorable circumstances.

In 2001, Boston College won the Big East Conference with a record of 26-4. But the league was not considered strong and only placed five teams on the field. The Eagles were presented with a No. 3 seed, although the four No. 2 seeds, and one of the No. 1, had minor records. The president that year was Big East Commissioner Mike Tranghese.

In 2009, when SEC commissioner Mike Slive was chairman of the committee, the conference was having a poor season and only had three teams in the field. The third one did it only because he was an annoying winner in the league tournament (State of Mississippi), and none was better ranked than No. 8.

In 2011, the number 1 seed in general in the state of Ohio was placed in the eastern region. The number 2 seed was North Carolina, which had won the regular season ACC title with 14-2. The No. 3 seed was Syracuse, who finished third in a Big East so deep that he sent a record of 11 teams to the tournament. No. 4 was Kentucky, winner of the SEC Tournament. Some reward, right?

The Buckeyes lost a highly competitive Sweet 16 game against Kentucky, which advanced to the Final Four. The committee chair that year? Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith.

6. Duke always starts the tournament in North Carolina: TRUE – SOMETHING

It's always a strong word, but "all too often,quot; could be fair.

The selection committee for the tournament field also chooses the tournament sites, and has a habit of placing the event in North Carolina almost annually. North Carolina is a wonderful state and a fantastic place to visit. But there are at least 10 states on the east coast that have the capacity to host the tournament, and at least seven in the south.

However, in this century, 16 of the first 22 tournaments included a first-round site in North Carolina: this year it will begin in Greensboro, and 2021 is already scheduled for Raleigh. And not to mention 2017, when a site established for Greensboro moved to South Carolina due to the controversy over North Carolina legislation that was deemed discriminatory against the LGBT community.

There is simply no great reason for North Carolina to continue receiving the tournament so often.

With so many occasions to start the tournament in the state, Duke has earned the opportunity to do so 11 times since 2000. However, he has not opened the NCAA in his home state since 2015 in Charlotte.

7. Conference records matter: FALSE

If this lesson was not learned in 2017-18, it could never be. That year, Nebraska scored a 13-5 record in the Big Ten. The Huskers were not chosen for the NCAA.

There was a time when members of Big East, ACC or Big Ten could see their league stories and reason that a .500 conference record meant an automatic invitation. The expansion of the conference, which changed the nature of the league's schedules, has led to the elimination of those standards. In addition, it does not matter if one team is ahead of another in the conference classification because their schedules, both inside and outside the conference, will never be identical.

In the 2014 season, the ACC sent six teams to the NCAA, but Clemson, sixth place (10-8 in the ACC game) was not invited. Seventh place State of North Carolina (9-9) was. In the 2016 American Athletic Conference, the regular season champion Temple (14-4 in the AAC game) did it together with the fourth place Cincinnati (12-6) and the sixth place Connecticut (11-7). Third place Houston and fifth place Tulsa (both 12-6) stayed at home and were relegated to the First Four, respectively.

The performance of the league is important in that it provides the opportunity to win games, often against quality competition. But all those games look the same as non-league games on a team sheet.

8. Face to face results are important: FALSE

This is similar to the conference records. Face-to-face results are not decisive because one team can sweep another and perform poorly in the rest of their calendar. It matters even less if the teams play once and it is a home game for the winning team.

It is available, perhaps, as a tiebreaker, but with the amount of data and information available on each team, draws are extremely rare.

9. Surveys are important: IS THERE A STRONGER WORD THAN FALSE?