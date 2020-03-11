Maple Grove police investigate suspicious death after a body was found inside their home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death inside a Maple Grove home on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a residence in the 8600 block of Quarles Road just after 4 p.m. in a report from a woman who does not respond. They arrived to find the dead victim.

%MINIFYHTMLe060a4a3dad1dc93ae5f4ae7e81d0f5011% %MINIFYHTMLe060a4a3dad1dc93ae5f4ae7e81d0f5012%

Police say they don't believe there is a threat to the public. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of death should call the Maple Grove police at 763-494-6204.