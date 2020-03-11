Manchester City vs Arsenal postponed: Why and what next? The | Soccer news

The Premier League match at Etihad Stadium was suspended due to coronavirus concerns after Arsenal players and staff met the owner of the infected Olympiakos and were forced to self-isolate







As Manchester City vs. Arsenal becomes the first major sporting event in Britain that is canceled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, this is all you need to know.

Why has the game been postponed?

Evangelos Marinakis celebrates on the field after Olympiakos victory at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal confirmed that several players met Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis immediately after their Europa League match in the Emirates on February 27.

Although it is said that the risk of infection is extremely low, they strictly follow government guidelines that state that anyone who has been in contact with the virus should be isolated in their home for 14 days.

The game with Olympiakos took place 13 days ago, so the players in question, and four staff members who were sitting near Marinakis during the game, remain at home and are not available.

As a result, Wednesday's meeting in the City has been postponed, although the Gunners have emphasized that the decision is a precautionary measure.

Following medical advice, Arsenal and Manchester City consider it necessary to postpone their game that will be played tonight to allow time to fully assess the situation. Therefore, the Premier League has agreed that tonight's game will be reorganized. We understand that this will cause inconvenience and costs to fans who plan to attend the game, but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the brief notification of Mr. Marinakis' infection means that there is no alternative but to take the time to properly assess the risk player Premier League statement

How many players isolate themselves?

Arsenal revealed that "several players,quot; met with the owner of Olympiakos immediately after the game, but have not yet confirmed the exact numbers of those in isolation.

However, the players of the first Arsenal team were not training on Wednesday after a day off after the postponement.

When will the reorganized game City-Arsenal take place?

At this stage, a new date for the Manchester City vs Arsenal match remains unclear.

The Premier League has revealed that it currently has no plans to postpone any other game, but with the match schedule already congested, the schedule may have to be reorganized to accommodate the rescheduled schedule.

The city and Arsenal have confirmed that the tickets will be valid for the reorganized arrangement.

Why hasn't the game been postponed in Brighton?

With the contact with Marinakis on February 27, 13 days ago, players and staff will be able to return to work on Friday if they do not show any symptoms at the end of the 14-day self-isolation period at the end of Thursday.

It means that, as things stand, Saturday's Premier League game in Brighton is moving forward.

Albion's game against Arsenal this Saturday is still scheduled to continue as planned, according to the government council, and after consulting with the Premier League and medical advisors.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ – Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 11, 2020

Would the affected players be available in Brighton?

Yes, but only on the condition that they show no symptoms at the end of the 14-day self-isolation period.

If the affected players have no symptoms at the end of Thursday, they can return to training on Friday and would be available for Saturday's trip to the AMEX stadium.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is expected to provide an update on his team when he talks to the media at his pre-game press conference on Friday.

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta must speak with the media on Friday before Saturday's trip to Brighton

Are there other parties under threat?

At this stage, the Premier League insists that it has no plans to postpone any other match.

However, English clubs have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in European competition, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers due to playing behind closed doors.

Does this affect Liverpool who wins the title?

Everton vs Liverpool Live

The postponement of Manchester City's encounter with Arsenal has not changed the fact that Liverpool still needs only six points to win the Premier League.

The postponement means that the Reds will no longer be able to win the title without kicking a ball, but it opens the possibility of being crowned champions at Goodison Park.

If Manchester City loses to Burnley on Saturday, Liverpool will need only three points to win the title and could win it with the victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday Night Football, live Sky sports.