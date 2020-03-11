Manchester City v Arsenal postponed for fears of coronavirus | Soccer news





The Premier League said it had no plans to postpone any other games.

The Manchester City Premier League home game against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because London club players have had contact with Greek side owner Olympiakos Piraeus, who has contracted the coronavirus.

Several Arsenal players had met with Evangelos Marinakis after their round of all 32 Europa League games in London on February 27.

Marinakis, who also owns the Nottingham Forest Championship side, said Tuesday that he had contracted the coronavirus.

"The Manchester City Premier League game at home with Arsenal has been postponed," City said in a statement.

"The decision to postpone the game tonight has been taken as a precaution by medical advice, after it was learned that the Arsenal FC staff has contacted the owner of Olympiacos, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been appointed as a positive case of COVID-19 ".

Arsenal said the risk to its players was "extremely low,quot; but that they would follow medical guidelines.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of developing COVID-19 at an extremely low level," Arsenal said in a statement.

"However, we are strictly following government guidelines that recommend that anyone who comes into close contact with someone with the virus should be isolated in their home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

"The players will remain in their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff members, who were sitting near Marinakis during the match, will also remain at home until the 14 days are up."

The Premier League said it had no choice but to postpone the game and complete an appropriate risk assessment.

He added that no other party was in immediate danger of being postponed.

"All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other game," he said in a statement.

The Premier League team, Wolverhampton Wanderers, said Tuesday that its request to the governing body of European football, UEFA, to postpone its Europa League last 16, first stage against Olympiakos had been rejected.

The wolves had said that the trip to Greece represented unnecessary risks for their "players, staff, supporters and the families of all who travel, at such critical and uncertain times."

A sixth person died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and confirmed cases increased to 382.

The NHS in England plans to "increase,quot; test facilities to be able to perform 10,000 coronavirus tests every day