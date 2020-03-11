Man throws rock through the bedroom window, injuring a woman in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A man was captured in a dramatic video by throwing a stone through the window of a room, leaving a woman's head injured, after a brief discussion in the San Francisco Mission District.

The incident occurred in the 15th Street and Landers area in the city's Mission District. The victim told KPIX that she heard a person talking outside her window, who believed that she was possibly under the influence of drugs.

A woman from the Mission recorded this video of a man who, according to her, used drugs and made a lot of noise under her window. She told him that he needed to move, and then this happened. The rock flew through the window of his room and stuck it in his head. @KPIXtv @SFPD she added #recallchesaboudin pic.twitter.com/XCFiCwtI1Y – Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 11, 2020

The victim said he told the man he was trying to sleep and that he quickly became aggressive. Suddenly he threw a large stone through the window, which struck the victim's forehead.

San Francisco police and paramedics were called to the scene so the victim could submit a report. The San Francisco police did not release any official word about the incident until Tuesday night.

It was also not known if the suspect was caught Tuesday night.