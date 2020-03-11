Man throws rock through the bedroom window, injuring a woman in San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Man throws rock through the bedroom window, injuring a woman in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A man was captured in a dramatic video by throwing a stone through the window of a room, leaving a woman's head injured, after a brief discussion in the San Francisco Mission District.

The incident occurred in the 15th Street and Landers area in the city's Mission District. The victim told KPIX that she heard a person talking outside her window, who believed that she was possibly under the influence of drugs.

%MINIFYHTMLd2825c34b59ea920603ca0192a89b6b811%%MINIFYHTMLd2825c34b59ea920603ca0192a89b6b812%

The victim said he told the man he was trying to sleep and that he quickly became aggressive. Suddenly he threw a large stone through the window, which struck the victim's forehead.

San Francisco police and paramedics were called to the scene so the victim could submit a report. The San Francisco police did not release any official word about the incident until Tuesday night.

It was also not known if the suspect was caught Tuesday night.

%MINIFYHTMLd2825c34b59ea920603ca0192a89b6b813%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here