Malawi police arrest activists after calling protests against the government | News

Blantyre, Malawi – A prominent Malawi activist turned himself in to police on Tuesday, two days after authorities issued an arrest warrant against him after a call for anti-government protests later this month.

Police had been searching for Timothy Mtambo, leader of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), since Sunday, when fellow activists Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka were also arrested.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLfbeecd6814cee8f9363df858e8406f9711% %MINIFYHTMLfbeecd6814cee8f9363df858e8406f9712%

The HDRC has been behind many of the protests that rocked Malawi after the controversial presidential elections last year, demanding the resignation of senior members of the electoral commission for allegedly mishandling the polls in which current President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

Last month, the constitutional court of Malawi annulled the results of the May 2019 vote, citing widespread irregularities, and ordered that new elections be held within 150 days.

Since then, Parliament passed bills to hold a new election on May 19, but Mutharika, who appealed the ruling that annulled its electoral victory, has not yet signed them.

The detained activists had asked supporters to march to the official residence of the president on March 25 if Mutharika refused to act by then.

Addressing his followers during a weekend rally, Mutharika had warned activists to stop organizing demonstrations. "Be careful; time is up, the party is over, get up and smell the coffee," he said.

Trapence and Sembereka were arrested hours later, and police launched a search for Mtambo, who surrendered Tuesday when thousands took to the streets of the capital, Lilongwe, in a show of support for the activist.

"The nation must be informed that section 124 of the criminal code prohibits any person from inciting or soliciting another to violate any law," reads a statement from the inspector general's office. "By inciting people to seal the State Residences on March 25, 2020, the three committed a crime under section 124 of the criminal code."

In a statement on Monday, Amnesty International condemned the "deeply worrying,quot; arrests.

"Many human rights defenders have been threatened, including President Arthur Mutharika and the main leaders of his party," said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

"The Malawi authorities must immediately and unconditionally release detained activists. The authorities must stop threatening, harassing and intimidating human rights defenders and allowing them to freely exercise their rights."

Charles Kajoloweka, leader of the Youth and Society group and member of the HRDC, described the arrests "illegal and orchestrated by partisan politics."

"We condemn him in the strongest possible terms and we would like to request his unconditional release," Kajoloweka told Al Jazeera.

"We would not allow the president and his corrupt regime to create a police state. We believe that the arrest is an attempt by current leaders to silence a critical voice that has emerged in the country."

The government has rejected the accusations.

"There is nothing political about the arrest of activists, but they have violated the law," said Mark Botomani, information minister and government spokesman.

"Nobody is above the law (and) if they call themselves Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, they are not above the law and there is nothing political about it."