Madison Prewett's father defends her after the bachelor party

Madison PrewettPope Chad Prewett, is standing by his side.

The proud father took Twitter the Monday after The BachelorThe dramatic end of the season.

"Proud to fall short," Chad tweeted. "I believe in you and I always support you Madi Rose!"

He also retweeted a post that said "#TeamMadison,quot;.

The star of season 24 seemed to appreciate her father's kind words.

"I love you so much," he wrote in response.

During the final, fans saw Peter Weber propose to Hannah Ann Sluss with a diamond engagement ring 3.27. However, the two separated after the pilot admitted that he could not give the Tennessee model his whole heart. Host Chris Harrison He ended up sharing the split news with Madison, who then made a surprise visit to see Peter.

However, the drama did not end there. Hannah Ann faced Peter in the After the final rose show. She claimed that he "minimized,quot; her feelings for Madison during the proposal and that she felt completely "surprised,quot; by him. Later, Madison left and Peter professed his love for her. Although, Peter's mother, Barbara WeberHe didn't seem happy with the meeting.