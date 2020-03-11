Madison Prewett's father defends her after the bachelor party

Madison PrewettPope Chad Prewett, is standing by his side.
The proud father took Twitter the Monday after The BachelorThe dramatic end of the season.
"Proud to fall short," Chad tweeted. "I believe in you and I always support you Madi Rose!"
He also retweeted a post that said "#TeamMadison,quot;.
The star of season 24 seemed to appreciate her father's kind words.
"I love you so much," he wrote in response.
During the final, fans saw Peter Weber propose to Hannah Ann Sluss with a diamond engagement ring 3.27. However, the two separated after the pilot admitted that he could not give the Tennessee model his whole heart. Host Chris Harrison He ended up sharing the split news with Madison, who then made a surprise visit to see Peter.
However, the drama did not end there. Hannah Ann faced Peter in the After the final rose show. She claimed that he "minimized,quot; her feelings for Madison during the proposal and that she felt completely "surprised,quot; by him. Later, Madison left and Peter professed his love for her. Although, Peter's mother, Barbara WeberHe didn't seem happy with the meeting.
Barb said Madison made her and the rest of Peter's family wait "three hours,quot; before coming to see them in Australia during the final episodes and that he did not apologize. He also claimed that Madison told him that he would reject a proposal and that he was not in love with Peter.
"How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all her heart to take that? I couldn't … my whole family, my son Jack, my husband, Peter and I, didn't see that," he told the audience. "And as a mother, that … was not what we expected. And, therefore, when I said I loved Hannah Ann so much, (it was) because I knew we had just clicked immediately. Unfortunately, we didn't have that connection with Madison. "
Madison insisted that he has "love and respect,quot; for Peter and his family and, therefore, "I would never say a negative word about anyone or anything." Still, Barb said his son will simply have to "not succeed."
"All his friends, all his family, all who know him know that it won't work," he said. "So we've been trying to help them. Do we want it to work? Yes."
Peter defended his protagonist and once again professed his love for her. Finally, Madison said it didn't feel good to "sit here and repeat all the things of the past."
"Honestly, it's about me and Peter, our trip, only he and I should be talking," he said.
