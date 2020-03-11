Luxury Hidden Indian Supply Chain

MUMBAI, India – At the top of a ladder covered with earth and sequins, several dozen Indian artisans hunched over yards of cloth, using needles to embroider garments for the world's most powerful fashion brands.

They sewed without health benefits in a multi-room factory with caged windows and no emergency exit, where they earned a few dollars a day by completing subcontracted orders for international designers. When night fell, some slept on the floor.

They were not working for a factory employed by fast fashion brands: companies whose business model is based on the production of fashion clothes in the cheapest way possible and whose supply chain problems were subject to scrutiny in 2013. It was then When the most deadly garment industry disaster in history, the Rana Plaza factory collapse, killed more than 1,100 workers in Bangladesh.

Their products were destined for Dior and Saint Laurent, among other luxury names.

Unknown to most consumers, expensive and bright catwalk brands in Paris and Milan also indirectly employ thousands of workers in the developing world. In Mumbai, dozens of workshops and export houses act as intermediaries between highly qualified brands and artisans, while providing services such as design, sampling and garment production.

As with fast fashion retailers, many luxury brands do not have all of their own production facilities and instead contract with independent factories to make their garments or embroider them. And like fast fashion, they have also realized the potential dangers with that system.

In 2016, a group of luxury homes presented the Utthan Pact, an ambitious and secret compliance project aimed at ensuring the safety of the factory in Mumbai and elevating Indian embroiderers. Among the signatories were Kering (owner of labels that include Gucci and Saint Laurent); LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (owner of Fendi and Christian Dior); and two British fashion houses, Burberry and Mulberry. The pact had an initial term of three years, but was not legally binding.

However, during visits to several Mumbai factories and in more than three dozen interviews with artisans, factory managers and designers, The New York Times discovered that embroiderers still completed orders in unregulated facilities that did not comply with the laws of security of Indian factories. Many workers still do not have any benefits or labor protection, while seasonal demands for thousands of overtime would coincide with the last weeks of fashion in Europe.

Several factory owners said membership in the pact meant investing in the costly compliance standards described by the Utthan pact, while the brands simultaneously reduced what they would pay for the orders.

"Given the prices of the products, there is a feeling that luxury brands must be doing well, and that makes them immune to public scrutiny," said Michael Posner, professor of ethics and finance at the Stern School of Business in New York University . "But despite the price tags of luxury brand products, conditions in factories in their supply chains can be as bad as those found in factories that produce for fast fashion retailers."

When they contacted them for comment, luxury brands that were signatories of Utthan greatly highlighted the broader improvements made by the implementation of the pact, rather than focusing on continuing problems and accusations.

"We recognize that the situation of some workers at the outsourcing level is still far from satisfactory today, and we are really determined to strengthen the program with our interested colleagues, accelerate progress and further improve the situation," said a spokesman for Kering He said in a statement.

A spokesman for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, said in a statement sent via email: "We take the allegations raised through your questions very seriously, but we cannot comment without further details. and a thorough investigation. "