Low season guide of the 49ers 2020: key free agents, team needs, objectives, salary limit and draft selections

John Lynch only needed three seasons as general manager to convert the 49ers of lower NFC West feeders to runners-up in Super Bowl 54. Now, after presenting a 13-3 record with few major concerns for the staff, consider San Francisco in the list maintenance mode as a contender back to the championship.

The 49ers don't have as many assets as they usually do to make big moves in March and April, so they should focus on making the right little ones to address their limited weaknesses. Sporting News plunges deeply into the 49ers' to-do list from before the free NFL agency until the NFL 2020 Draft.

The 49ers' top priority: think about the future by 2021

San Francisco needs to consider who is not signed beyond 2020 and start making some decisions there. Offensively, the great unrestricted free agent for & # 39; 21 is tight end George Kittle, followed by runner Tevin Coleman and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Defensively, the list of key players in a contract year is much longer: it addresses DeForest Buckner and D.J. Jones; end with Solomon Thomas; cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon and K & # 39; Waun Williams; and security Jaquiski Tartt.

The 49ers should keep that in mind when looking at their current free agent class, because there will be no limit space to keep all those players. Kittle and Buckner stand out as priorities to re-sign as the most difficult to replace at their best.

When 49ers evaluate their current list, they should be conservative. Splurging to keep their own players or go big for an external asset makes no sense, unless they move some considerable salaries.

Lynch has done a great job combining an update and reconstruction. Now he has to work to manage his talent riches so that the 49ers can extend their Super Bowl window as long as possible.

Also, forget about the rumors that Tom Brady replaces Jimmy Garoppolo. That does not align with the path that the 49ers must take before a much more complicated 2021 offseason.

49ers free agents 2020

Here is a look at the unrestricted key players of the 49ers for next season:

WR Emmanuel Sanders

WR Jordan Matthews

TE Garrett Celek

TE Levine Toilolo

C Ben Garland

LT Shon Coleman

FROM Arik Armstead

FROM Ronald Blair

FROM Anthony Zettel

FROM Damontre Moore

DT Sheldon Day

DT Earl Mitchell

CB Jason Verrett

CB Dontae Johnson

S Jimmie Ward

The 49ers would like to re-sign Armstead more here as it becomes more obvious that they plan to let Sanders walk. Armstead (10 catches) comes from a great season of hurried passes working on Robert Saleh's 4-3 rotation. A long-term agreement is the best way to achieve it, because the franchise label ($ 19.3 million) or the transition label ($ 16.3 million) for one year will require some top-up maneuvers to fit it.

Armstead is even more a luxury firm since the team has Buckner, Nick Bosa and Dee Ford on its front. But the 49ers ideally want to keep their defensive strength intact in a position where they could lose three other players. Ward has been a versatile player for them with free security, but the first round of 2014 is likely to sign elsewhere.

49ers salary limit

The 49ers have gone from having a lot of flexibility shortly after spending to help create an NFC champion. They have about $ 12 million below the limit, which places them in the top five in the league.

San Francisco doesn't have many ways to create more space, but a strong candidate is runner Jerick McKinnon. Due to knee injuries, two complete seasons have been lost in a position where the team is very deep. The release of McKinnon will save the team $ 4.55 million. Similarly, the broad body of receivers of the team can make Marquise Goodwin expendable for another $ 3.65 million in savings.

Those are the two nonessential players with decent cap numbers to give the 49ers a little more relief.

The biggest team needs

Offensive line: The interior could use a more immediate update, but at least the depth has to improve there. The 49ers must start thinking of a successor to left tackle Joe Staley, who will enter his 36-year season.

Safety: The 49ers are bound to lose Ward, and Tartt is entering a contract year.

The open receiver: It is likely that Sanders is gone, and Goodwin could be too. They need more pop behind Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne.

Corner: This is in preparation for some losses next year.

Linebacker: They should think about bringing more competition to the weakest unit of their defense.

Defensive Final: If Armstead leaves, the 49ers need someone who can reach the QB behind Bosa and Ford.

Difficult end: Ross Dwelley is a good young backup for Kittle, but they could use a veteran blocker with Celek and Toilolo unsigned.

Anthony Harris https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/cf/8c/anthony-harris-getty-031120-ftrjpg_1ncjbjaszwa0q1b5aaz66umdh0.jpg?t=-901617464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Main objectives of free agent

The 49ers might be interested in finding another free agent to replace Ward. Of those, the Vikings Anthony Harris and the bears Ha Ha Clinton-Dix It makes more sense.

For some depth related to the defensive end scheme, they could go for the Seahawks Ziggy Ansah. A younger and hungry boy who can support Bosa and Ford are the Bills Shaq lawson.

Kyle Shanahan could take advantage of his former team, the Redskins, for the first prize in the right guard, Brandon Scherff. At a more reasonable price, there are the Rams & # 39; Austin Blythe.

49ers draft picks 2020

Round 1, Pick No. 31

Round 5, Pick No. 139 (of Broncos)

Round 5, Pick No. 159

Round 6, Pick No. 191

Round 7, Pick No. 195 (of Lions)

Round 7, Pick No. 223

The 49ers exchanges in 2019 for Ford (low season) and Sanders (mid season) have left them with only six total selections, with the first round being the only selection for the first two nights. San Francisco does not have many holes, but there is more pressure to hit an immediate impact player with the penultimate team on April 23.

Lynch's aggressiveness to kick essentially in this class was a fair deal to get to the Super Bowl. The 49ers could try to change to get an additional selection, but they could also go up or even use the first round for a veteran business goal. That comes with the wording from an established position of power.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

For now, the goal that makes the most sense in the first round is security, whether from Alabama Xavier McKinney or LSU & # 39; s Grant Delpit. Cornerback is also a good choice, whether from Alabama Trevon Diggs or from Florida C.J. Henderson. Otherwise, there will be an emphasis on depth for the offensive line, the defensive line and the tight end.