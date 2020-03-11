Los Angeles Lakers' loss to Brooklyn Nets is just one of those games, says Shaquille O & # 39; Neal | NBA News

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal said the Los Angeles Lakers will attribute their surprise home loss to the Brooklyn Nets as one of those games.

Spencer Dinwiddie's jump shot with 28.3 seconds remaining showed the difference when the Brooklyn Nets escaped from the Staples Center with a 104-102 victory on Tuesday night.

LeBron James missed a late tray that could have forced the extra time before Anthony Davis failed a three-point attempt at the doorbell that would have earned the Lakers victory.















0:11



Spencer Dinwiddie stroked home a jump shot while the Brooklyn Nets surprised Los Angeles Lakers 104-102 at Staples Center



Instead, the Lakers' four-game winning streak, one that had consecutive consecutive wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers, broke. The defeat was the first defeat at the Lakers' home since February 6.

Speaking in TNT within the NBA after the game, the Lakers legend, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, said: "As professional athletes, we attribute it to one of those games."

"(The Lakers) beat two great teams over the weekend, everyone talks about them. Teams like Brooklyn, (against the Lakers) are going to play well above their heads. (The Lakers needed) to play a little more difficult, do everything right. They still had a chance to win. If & # 39; AD & # 39; hits that shot (on the bell), nobody talks about this game.

"Now, the true mentality of a championship team? In the next game we play, we will eliminate them."

LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, and prepared without problems Davis's final shot driving the lane and kicking his teammate All-Star.

"A great appearance, a great opportunity to win the game," James said. "We just missed it. That's what the game is about."

















2:42



Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 21st week of the NBA season



"Many shots will be opened with (James's) ability to get into the paint and draw a defense," Davis said. "It is our responsibility to finish the plays."

O & # 39; Neal's Inside analyst Dwyane Wade said that the loss gives Lakers coach Frank Vogel the opportunity to convey the importance of closing the games before the postseason.

"As a coach, this is the best time to go to the movie theater with your boys and teach them so they can learn from this game because you are preparing for the playoffs," he said. "It's not about the regular season, they've been playing amazing. But they could be in a situation in the first round of the playoffs in which they need to close (a series)."

The interim coach of the Nets, Jacque Vaughn, celebrated his second victory since he took over after Kenny Atkinson's departure.

"It's like the joy and pain of basketball," Vaughn said. "I had the perfect line of sight (of Davis's potential shot to win the game at the doorbell). I see him leave, just watching the flight. I looked to see if his feet were behind the line, so I said, & # 39 ; this is a three ball. We're losing this or we were going to win it. "

Davis missed. The change of coach of the Nets is still a success.

Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native and longtime Lakers fans who starred in Taft High School in the San Fernando Valley, reflected on the victory of the Nets.

"It feels good because he is a high quality opponent along the way for a team that is doing everything possible at this time to continue meeting," Dinwiddie said. "Obviously, we've been through injuries and the change of coach too. There have been a lot of ups and downs. And (the Lakers) are one of the best, what, three teams in the league, right? The championship contenders, Lakers, Clippers and Bucks. Therefore, it is important to (we) add this victory. "

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who finished with 13 points for Brooklyn, said: "Man, it's one of the biggest wins of the year. One of the sweetest too, and it felt great. We played well. The whole team was involved."

Want to see even more of the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.