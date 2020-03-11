Los Angeles County Health Officials Announce First Coronavirus-Related Death – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A woman became the first person in Los Angeles County to die from COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday.

The patient, a woman over 60, was not a local resident. He had recently been on a long-haul flight in South Korea, had traveled extensively, and was visiting someone in Los Angeles County when he became ill, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County now stands at 27, including three in the city of Long Beach.

Of the 27, six new cases were confirmed on Wednesday. Two of those six patients are hospitalized. One of those hospitalized patients is believed to have acquired the disease through community spread.

"We have a resident with no known travel or close contact exposure, which we assume is our second case of community-acquired infection," Ferrer told reporters.

Another of the six new patients is a local resident who became infected after traveling to a religious conference in another state and was in close contact with an infected person there, Ferrer said. Another patient is a Los Angeles County resident who returned home ill after traveling to France.

Ferrer said the agency is sad about his first death.

"We want everyone to understand that COVID-19 can cause serious illness, particularly for the elderly and people with underlying health problems and pregnant women," said Ferrer.

Ferrer said that, in the absence of a vaccine, social distancing is the best tool to stop the spread of this infectious disease.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the U.S., COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it arrives.