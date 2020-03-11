Loni Love addresses Amanda Seales's facial expressions and the cookie helmet claiming that Tamar Braxton was fired

Loni Love has been in the news a lot lately, due to comments she has made about The Real.

In an exclusive interview with @madamenoire, the talk show host @therealdaytime addressed the facial expressions of #AmandaSeales when he talked about his weight loss. She also addressed # CookieHull's allegations that she was instrumental in firing # TamarBraxton from the show.

Loni stated that Amanda was simply taken by surprise and did not know how to respond to her abrupt cry when she spoke of growing up in a "project environment,quot; and not knowing how to eat properly.

"But there was also another component about it, which was Amanda, who didn't understand why she was new to the show." She did not understand. She personally called me and said "Yoo … you were talking and the next minute you started crying." And it's like, "Girl, that's what we do on the show. It's called,quot; The Real. "He took her by surprise and that's why you see the reaction she had. She said," Do you want to do an IG? " I said, "No, Amanda, this is a show. This is "the real thing,quot; and this is what we do. "And as I said, she didn't have time to go back and say," Loni? "We just had to leave. So, it is what it is."

Regarding Cookie Hull's interview with Comedy Hype, he said he never referred to herself or Tamar as a "ghetto girl." The 48-year-old man "believes in the power,quot; of people who are who they are. Loni also reiterated that he has never been against any black woman.

In the interview, the comedian also addressed the NDA that he has with boyfriend James Welsh. While she trusts him, people get angry and things change. It is no different than having a prenuptial agreement, according to her.

She also stated:

"If I had an NDA with some friends, you wouldn't hear these lies they are telling you."

Well that's it!

Loni Love and "The Real,quot; have just celebrated their 1000th episode in February.