Long Beach Health Department Announces Fourth Coronavirus Case, City Declares Local Emergency – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Long Beach announced another suspected coronavirus case on Wednesday.

According to health officials, an adult male was diagnosed after traveling to a known international area of ​​community transmission.

The first three cases were reported on Monday. Two were said to be isolating themselves at home, while the third was at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center receiving treatment.

Long Beach officials announced that there are four people who tested positive for the disease, four who tested negative, three with pending results, and approximately 50 people who are being monitored.

Cases are considered presumptive until the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the results.

On Wednesday, the Long Beach City Council also ratified a local emergency proclamation and the health officer's declaration of a local health emergency.