Lockheed Martin successfully tested its next-generation long-range missile – Defense Blog

Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp, has announced that it tested next-generation long-range missiles designed for the Army's Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) missile program in White Sands Missile Range, NM. All objectives were achieved in a second perfect performance after the inaugural missile flight last December.

"Today's flight test further demonstrated the reliability, accuracy and critical capabilities that Lockheed Martin is incorporating into PrSM," he said.Gaylia Campbell, vice president of precision fire systems and combat maneuvers at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "The missile performed exactly as expected and successfully attacked the target with pinpoint accuracy."

The PrSM was fired from the launcher of the Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS ™) and flew a nominal trajectory of approximately 180 kilometers to the target area, culminating in a highly precise and lethal warhead event.

The objectives of the test included confirming the missile's flight path, range and accuracy from the launch to the warhead event, as well as the lethality of the warhead, the integration of the HIMARS launcher and the overall performance of the missiles.

"This second consecutive successful flight test of the Lockheed Martin PrSM validates our missile technology and the confidence that Lockheed Martin is in a unique position to offer this important and profitable ability to meet the priorities of our US Army customers ", Said Campbell.

The next-generation precision attack surface-to-surface weapons system will offer enhanced capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress and destroy targets in depth on the battlefield and provide field artillery units with a new long-range capability while support the brigade, division, body, army, theater, joint and coalition forces.